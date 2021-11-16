How to use Free Fire redeem code redemption site to get free rewards

Free Fire has become one of the most successful battle royale games of all time. The adventure-driven game has gathered quite a fanbase over the years due to its accessibility via low-end smartphones.

Apart from this feature, the title also offers several exciting aspects such as characters, pets with abilities, skins, and in-game items. Even though the cosmetics can be bought from the in-game shop, some are also available through the Free Fire redemption site.

The steps involved in redeeming the exclusive in-game items are pretty simple. Gamers of any age can easily follow the procedure to redeem in-game items and add them to their Free Fire inventory.

Free Fire: How does the redemption site work?

The developers of Free Fire have set up a website dedicated to serving the purpose of redeeming in-game items. Users who possess a specific redeem code and visit this website to claim the reward for free.

To visit the official redemption site, they will be required to click here.

In order to successfully redeem the items through the code, players must follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the link given above and go to the official redemption website. Alternatively, gamers can search for the official Free Fire redemption website in their web browsers to access the website.

Step 2: Once users access the website, they'll notice the welcome page with log-in instructions. There are several methods through which they can log in: Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

The welcome page of the Free Fire reward redemption site (image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 3: After logging in, players will be asked to provide the redeem code. They should type or paste the 12-digit special code and click on the confirm button to proceed.

Step 4: If the redemption is successful, a dialog box will pop up and notify gamers of the successful completion of the action.

Gamers will be required to provide the codes for reward redemption (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 5: Following the success in redemption, users can enter Free Fire and collect the reward through the in-game mail section.

Note: The redemption code for Free Fire is usage-specific and does not work more than once. Therefore, gamers may face errors if they try to redeem in-game items through already-used codes.

