How to use Free Fire redeem codes to get Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crates for free

Free Fire players are often on the lookout for free in-game items. This is because they do not always have enough diamonds to purchase them. These players usually rely on events where they can fulfill certain tasks in exchange for rewards.

While participating in such events is a great way to obtain in-game items at no cost, using Free Fire redeem codes is much more straightforward. Players simply need to claim these codes within a specific timeframe to get rewards.

Garena has now released a new Free Fire redeem code. The code provides players with 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crates as a reward. Upon opening the Death's Eye Weapon Loot crate, players might get a permanent or trial gun skin.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem to get gun skin

New Free Fire redeem code: FFMCF8XLVNKC

Note: This redeem code is currently working but might expire soon. Players should, therefore, claim it as soon as possible.

The redeem code given above is only meant for players on the Singapore server. If players who are not from the server try to use the redeem code, they will encounter an error message stating that they cannot use the code in their region.

Here are the steps that players can follow to use the Free Fire redeem code:

Step 1: Players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site. They can use this link to be redirected to the website.

It is compulsory for players who want to redeem rewards to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once they have reached the website, players should sign in using one of the available platforms.

Players should enter FFMCF8XLVNKC in the text field and click confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, players should paste the redeem code in the text field and click on the confirm button. They can then press the confirm button.

Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crates are the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Players will receive 2x Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crates within a few minutes of successful redemption. It is important to note that this might take up to 24 hours for some players.

The crates can be claimed from the in-game mail section.

If this error is displayed, players cannot obtain the rewards as the redeem code has expired

If players face an error message stating, “This code is invalid or redeemed,” it means that the code has already expired.

