How to use Free Fire redeem codes to get free parachute skin today (August 2nd, 2021)

The use of Free Fire redemption codes is one of the most effective and efficient methods of obtaining exclusive in-game items like skins, costumes, and other cosmetics at no additional cost. Therefore, these codes are highly sought after, and players are constantly on the search for them.

In most cases, the redeem code is made available by Garena through the game’s official social media accounts or live streams. A new one for the Indonesian server has been released, providing a free parachute skin alongside the Astronaut Pack.

New Free Fire redeem code for free rewards

The two rewards of the code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF9M2GF14CBF

As mentioned above, this code will offer gamers a parachute skin named “Pumpkin Land.” Also, they will be provided with an Astronaut Pack which features various items.

Presently, the code is working and has been tested at the time of writing. Players are recommended to redeem it as soon as possible to get the rewards.

They must keep in mind that the redeem code is only available to individuals on the Indonesia server. This implies that those belonging to other servers cannot redeem them and encounter an error message on their screens upon doing so.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes?

Using redemption codes is quite an easy task, and players on the Rewards Redemption Site can complete the same. Here’s a detailed guide on the procedure:

Step 1: Using this URL, they should go to the official Rewards Redemption Site. Users should subsequently log in using one of the several platforms that are accessible.

Users need to login on the Rewards Redemption Site to use the codes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once logged in, they may input the redemption code in the text field and confirm the redemption by clicking on the “Confirm” button.

Manually enter the redeem code and then click on the “Confirm” option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: If the code is valid, a confirmation message will be displayed on the screen, indicating that the redemption procedure has been completed.

Next, gamers should press the “OK” button.

Within 24 hours, the prizes will be credited to their Free Fire accounts. They may be retrieved using the in-game mail system.

