How to use Free Fire redeem codes for Indian server to get free rewards

Free Fire events and redeem codes can offer a plethora of exclusive rewards for free. For non-spending users, obtaining these items would not be possible since most of them require diamonds. Due to this reason, players patiently wait for these.

The Free Fire redeem code is 12 characters long and can offer anything ranging from vouchers, skins, characters, pets, and sometimes even diamonds. Most of these codes are meant to be utilized from the official website.

Using Free Fire redeem codes

Here is a quick and easy guide to using the Free Fire redeem code for the India server

Step 1: You are required to head to the Rewards Redemption Site. The link for it is provided below for your convenience.

Free Fire redeem code website: Click here.

The available options are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After you are on the website, the next step involves signing in through one of the six available options.

Users holding a guest ID do not have the option to claim the rewards. Therefore, they might link their ID to one of the available platforms for the redemption process.

Carefully enter the 12 characters in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you must enter the 12 characters of the redeem code meant for the Indian server in the text field and tap "Confirm."

Suppose players on the Indian server try using a code that Garena released for any other server; they will face an error message. It will read the following: Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.

Aside from this, there is no way to use the code for any other region as it is mandatory to log in.

Step 4: When a dialog box appears, tap the ok button to complete the process.

Step 5: Garena usually credits the rewards to the players’ ID within a few minutes, but it might take up to 24 hours to receive them in certain situations.

Sometimes, users might also face an error that will state that the code is invalid or redeemed. This implies that the code has been exhausted and cannot be used going forward.

