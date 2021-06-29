How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for Season 38 Elite Pass

Diamonds are one of the currencies of Free Fire, which is primarily required to purchase the most exclusive range of in-game items. Also, players need to spend real money to procure diamonds.

With the month coming to an end, the current Elite Pass will end soon as well. And the pre-order phase for the next one has already commenced. Users need 999 diamonds to pre-order it and obtain the exclusive hat reward. In addition to this, players can purchase either of the available variants upon its release on July 1st.

Players can use Games Kharido to purchase diamonds as it offers a great value to them on their first top-up by providing a massive 100% bonus. Besides this, users are also provided 10% additional diamonds on their subsequent purchases.

Purchasing Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido

If users purchase diamonds through the website, it means they'll be able to purchase the Elite Pass and still have extra diamonds remaining for other items by spending the same amount of money.

Steps that players must follow to purchase diamonds through Games Kharido are:

Step 1: Players need to head to Game Kharido’s official website. This link will take the users to the website.

Players would have to login

Step 2: Once players are on the website, they must tap on the Free Fire option. Users are required to log in through one of the two available methods, i.e., Facebook or their player ID.

Step 3: After users have signed in, various top-up options will appear on the screen. Select the preferred diamond pack and make the payment through the desired method.

Click on the Proceed to Payment button and make the purchase

The available methods include PayTM, UPI (United Payments Interface), and net banking. Once players have completed the purchase, the diamonds will soon be credited to their Free Fire ID.

Price

Price of diamonds on Games Kharido

Here is the price list for the diamond packs on Games Kharido

INR 40 – 100 diamonds (including 50 bonus)

INR 80 – 200 diamonds (including 100 bonus)

INR 240 – 620 diamonds (including 310 bonus)

INR 400 – 1040 diamonds (including 520 bonus)

INR 800 – 2120 diamonds (including 1060 bonus)

INR 1600 – 4360 diamonds (including 2180 bonus)

INR 4000 – 11200 diamonds (including 5600 bonus)

