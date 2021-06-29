How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the official FF rewards redemption site: Beginner's guide

Free Fire players often keep an eye out for events and redeem codes, as they are two of the best ways to obtain exclusive rewards free of cost. Sometimes these rewards also comprise items such as characters and gun skins, which offer a competitive advantage.

Of the two ways, redeeming codes are slightly more accessible as it doesn't require players to complete missions in-game. These codes consist of 12 characters and are released on the game's social media handles and also during particular live streams.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes from the rewards redemption site

Players can follow the steps given below to use the redemption codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users can head to the rewards redemption site through the link provided below:

Website: Click here.

Log in on the official Rewards Redemption Site

Step 2: Then, players must sign in through one of their preferred methods.

Step 3: After users have logged in to their Free Fire ID, they must enter the code intended to be used in their region.

After entering the code, players would have to click on the "Confirm" button

Step 4: Press the confirm button to complete the redemption process.

Step 5: All the rewards are usually added to the account in less than 24 hours. Players can claim the items through the game’s mail system.

Key points to remember

Most of these codes only have to be redeemed from the rewards redemption site.

Since guest users aren’t eligible for obtaining the rewards through the designated website, they can consider linking to one of their preferred methods. The list of available methods comprises Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Every redemption code has a particular expiration date. Once this limit has been reached, players wouldn’t be able to use the given redeem code under any circumstances.

The redeem code is designed for a particular server, and any other user attempting to use them will run into an error message stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

