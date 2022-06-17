How to use Free Fire redeem codes on the official redemption site to get free items in the MAX version

Free Fire was released as a tactical shooter for Android and iOS in 2017. Initially, the game's main focus was on providing high-octane battlefield action for smartphones with low-level system requirements. Garena's BR shooter has been quite successful with the numbers it has registered.

Over time, the focus has shifted as developers have started organizing many in-game events. The sole purpose of these events is to increase the player engagement in Free Fire and its MAX variant by providing free and paid rewards like skins, outfits, and other accessories.

Another popular mode of acquiring free items in Free Fire is Garena's Rewards Redemption Site. Players can use 12/16 character-long redemption codes on the official website to receive prizes such as diamonds, gold, cosmetics, crates, and even outfit sets.

A guide to redeeming Free Fire rewards in the MAX variant using Garena's redemption site

As the name suggests, Free Fire MAX is the enhanced variant of the original survival shooter, and Garena unveiled it for the global audience in September 2021. However, despite having HD visuals and relatively better game physics, the MAX variant shares similarities with the original game.

Both games by Garena are essentially the same as their in-game content is synchronized. Moreover, users don't need a different account to sign in to any game. Thus, if players acquire a specific item in the original BR shooter, they can find the same in the MAX version after logging into the same.

One can only redeem the rewards if they have a valid/active redemption code (Image via Garena)

Therefore, users can follow the same method to redeem rewards in the MAX version as the original BR shooter. The redemption process for both games is given as follows:

Step 1: Players must find an active redemption code for their server. They can see the same in Sportskeeda's "FF Redeem Code" section.

One should note that each server has a unique redemption code (12/16 characters including numbers or capital letters), which is active for a particular duration.

Step 2: After users find an active code, they can copy the same and use a browser to search for Garena's rewards redemption website.

Garena's rewards redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 3: Users can spot the following options on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

They can use the platform that is linked to their game account.

If gamers use a guest account, they should bind the same with their preferred platform in the game (FF or FF MAX). One cannot use the guest accounts to redeem rewards.

Step 4: Once users log in, they can paste the code and press the "Confirm" button. If the code is active, players will receive the rewards in the game. Otherwise, an error message will pop up on the screen.

Players should repeat the process by using another redemption code if the code is invalid, expired, or already used.

