How to use Free Fire redeem codes on official Rewards Redemption Site to claim rare items (May 2022)

Free Fire redeem codes have proven to be one of the best approaches for non-spending users to access a diverse selection of exclusive cosmetics. With new codes being released regularly, players have a simple task of pasting the codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site.

However, many new players who are just getting started in the game will be unaware of the procedure to claim the redeem codes. If you are one such user, the following guide will help you out with the entire process of using the Rewards Redemption Site.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site (May 2022)

These are the basic steps that must be followed to utilize redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: To begin, gamers must navigate to the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Any one of the log in methods can be used by players on the redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will then be asked to log in. The options for the same are Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

When using guest accounts in the game, players will need to link them to one of the platforms listed above.

Step 3: A text box will soon show up and they must paste the respective redeem code into it.

Players will have to simply enter the code into this text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Free Fire users can finally press "Confirm." Once the redemption is over, they can claim the rewards/items of the code via in-game mail.

Additionally, gamers must know about these two common errors related to the codes:

Expiry: This implies that the given code has expired and will not work. Server-restriction: This error occurs when the code is not for the user's server.

If either of them appears on their screen, they will have no other option than to wait for other redeem codes.

How to bind an account for Free Fire redeem codes

Since individuals need to have their account linked to one of the platforms, they can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Users should open the game and press the ‘Settings’ icon, which is located at the top right corner.

Link the account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They then need to use any of the platforms available to connect their accounts.

Once the process is done, they can follow the steps mentioned above to claim the rewards from Free Fire redeem codes.

