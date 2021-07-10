How to use Free Fire redeem codes on redemption site to get FF rewards today

Through Free Fire redeem codes, players can receive free premium rewards. It’s perhaps the easiest and quickest method for doing so since they simply have to paste the code and claim the rewards.

The devs may share these codes during live streams or on social media to celebrate special occasions, milestones, and more. Also, some users are still unaware of the redemption procedure and seek steps to do the same.

Utilizing Free Fire redeem codes to get rewards

The steps below will guide players to claim rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: They can go to the redemption website, called “Rewards Redemption Site,” here.

Step 2: The next step is to log in with the preferred method and then enter the new redeem code.

Players can then paste the code and tap the “Confirm” option

Step 3: Afterwards, users should tap on the “Confirm” button. There will be a dialog box displaying the rewards if the code is valid and working.

The rewards will get credited to the players’ Free Fire accounts (can be claimed using the in-game mail section).

FF rewards

Redeem codes can lead to rewards from a wide variety of categories, including things like skins, costumes, emotes, and even characters. In a few instances, diamonds have been awarded as rewards for redeeming codes.

Login methods and other details of the redemption site

Login options present on the Rewards Redemption Site

Here are the ways that players can use to log in:

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

Guest account players cannot use codes, so they should consider connecting their accounts to any one of the above means. Users should keep in mind that an error will appear on their screens if the code has expired or isn’t for their server.

Note: They should be logging in using the platform that has been used to link/bind their Free Fire account.

