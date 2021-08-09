How to use Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site to get Loot Box skin today

While most items in Free Fire are obtained using in-game currency, there are a variety of ways for players to acquire them at no cost.

Redeem codes serve as one of the best ways to do so. For the unfamiliar, these codes are a combination of alphanumeric characters that can be redeemed for free rewards.

Each redeem code consists of 12 characters and is typically released by Garena on Free Fire’s social media handles.

New Free Fire redeem code for Loot Box skin today

The Loot Box is one of the rewards of this redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF9MN7P8EUCH

After successfully redeeming this Free Fire redeem code, players will receive a Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate and a Bunny Egg Loot Box.

The redeem code has been tested, and it worked perfectly fine at the time of writing. Players should try to redeem it as soon as possible.

The redeem code is only available to players from Indonesia. Players from other servers cannot use this code to obtain the rewards mentioned above. If they try to claim rewards using this code, they will encounter an error.

Using Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Players can follow the steps given below to use the new redeem code and get free rewards:

Step 1: Head to the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. This link will redirect you to the website.

Log in using any one of the available methods on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Log in using any one of the methods available (Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID or Huawei ID).

Note: Players should log in with the platform they used to link their Free Fire account.

After pasting the new Free Fire redeem code in the text field, click "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Paste the code mentioned above and click on the “Confirm” button.

Step 4: Once the code is successfully redeemed, you will be able to claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Players with a guest account will not be able to use the redeem code. To be able to do so, they will need to link their Free Fire account to any one of the platforms available on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh