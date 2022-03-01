How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes in India (March 2022)

Free Fire's diverse in-game collectibles have been commendable. One can acquire a plethora of accessories such as skins, characters, outfits, and pets using diamonds. Players can then customize their in-game persona using such unlockable items.

However, diamonds cost real money, and it is quite understandable that many users cannot afford to purchase them. So, they turn to gold coins, in-game missions, and redeem codes to acquire prizes. Among the three methods, redeem codes are the most rewarding.

However, Free Fire's ongoing ban in India has left many users confused regarding the accessibility of the redeem codes and in-game rewards. In this article, we explain how to use the redeem codes in India in March 2022.

Garena Free Fire: A step-by-step guide for Indian users to acquire prizes via redeem codes (March 2022)

The redemption website is still active in India (Image via Garena)

Players should note that Free Fire has been banned in India since 14 February, 2022 but they can still access their in-game accounts via the MAX variant of the game. Free Fire MAX is still available in the Google Play Store and features the same content as the original game.

Users can browse Garena's redemption website to redeem the free rewards using the special codes. Developers will automatically send these rewards through the MAX variant's mail section within 24 hours of successful redemption.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to use redeem codes in India:

Step 1: Players need to find and copy redeem codes, which they can get from Sportskeeda's "Redeem Code Today" page. The page features plenty of codes for different servers, and users should spot an active code.

Step 2: Browse Garena's rewards redemption webpage by clicking on this link.

Players need to log in using the account linked with their Free Fire UID (Gmail account in this case) {Image via Garena}

Step 3: The site will ask users to log in using the account attached to their player IDs.

Paste the active redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players need to copy and paste the 12-character redeem code in the box after a successful login.

Players need to find an active redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 5: The reward will be redeemed after tapping "Confirm." Players will receive the prize via the mail section of the game.

If the redeem code has already been used or expired, users will need to find an active code and repeat the process.

Note: Players who use the guest login method should attach their ID with FB or VK account before visiting the redemption center.

