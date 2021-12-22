How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes on official Redemption Site (December 2021)

Due to the fact that many users are unable to spend diamonds on obtaining items in Free Fire, they are compelled to seek alternative methods. For them, redeem codes have emerged as one of the most popular options.

The developers make these codes available for use on individual servers. They are usually distributed via social media accounts or the game's live stream after certain milestones have been reached.

However, many players aren’t aware of the procedures that they need to follow to utilize Free Fire redeem codes.

Free Fire: Guide to use redeem codes for free rewards

Before getting started, users should be aware of the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the website that Garena has created to facilitate the use of Free Fire redeem codes. Gamers can gain access to it by clicking on the link provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

There are numerous phony websites available that users should avoid using because their accounts may be compromised.

Steps to use the redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site by clicking on the above link.

Step 2: Players are required to sign in using the platform that has been linked to their account once they have arrived there.

Login options on the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The options they have on the website include the following:

Facebook VK Google Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

Step 3: Afterwards, they must enter the valid redeem code for their server and click on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption procedure.

The redeem code has to be entered as part of this step (Image via Free Fire)

To find the latest Free Fire redeem code, players can click here.

Step 4: Gamers can now go ahead and claim their rewards from the in-game mail on their Free Fire account.

If users encounter an error during redemption, such as one mentioning the expiry, then the code will not work and there is no way around it.

Note: As mentioned on the Rewards Redemption Site, guest accounts aren’t eligible for redeem codes, and such users must have their accounts linked.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha