How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes website for rewards redemption in 2022

On a fairly regular basis, Garena is adding new and exclusive items to Free Fire, expanding the overall options available to players. Most such in-game content often necessitates the spending of diamonds, and some users go ahead with doing the same.

Nonetheless, many gamers are free-to-play, which means they do not invest real money into the game. As a result, they hunt for alternative options that can supply them with diamonds or free rewards within the game. Redeem codes emerge as the ideal solution since they can provide both.

Note: Indian users must not play Free Fire due to the ban imposed by the Government on the game.

Details about Free Fire’s Redemption Site and how to use redeem codes

This particular website is straightforward to use, and it only requires users to follow a few basic steps to claim the rewards of the redeem code. To get started, individuals need to sign in using the platform linked to their in-game Free Fire accounts. Later, they can paste the code and proceed with the redemption.

These steps can be followed to complete the entire process:

Step 1: Users should first visit ‘https://reward.ff.garena.com/en’ on any web browser. They can get there directly by clicking on this link.

Gamers should sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They need to sign in, and there are six options to do so:

Facebook VK Google Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

Step 3: Following that, players should input the particular redeem code they have for their server in the appropriate field.

They can find the latest redeem codes for the game by clicking here!

The respective code can be entered by players (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, users can press the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the redemption procedure in its entirety.

Step 5: Individuals can then claim rewards from the in-game mail section.

One thing to keep in mind is that redeem codes cannot be employed by players who have guest accounts in the game, and they must go ahead and link/bind them.

General errors faced while using Free Fire redeem codes

Gamers could face an error message (Image via Garena)

There are two general errors that users could face as they try to use redeem codes:

1) Server-restrictions: The code isn’t for the gamer’s server.

2) Expiry: The particular code has expired.

If one of these two occurs, users will be unable to do anything and must wait for other codes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer