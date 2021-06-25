How to use Indian server Free Fire redeem codes obtained from Rampage Party giveaway

Rampage New Dawn events are underway in Free Fire and provide players with various free items to keep them engaged. Furthermore, Garena is releasing a new redeem code every day as part of its new Rampage Party giveaway. There are numerous enticing rewards available for free with these codes.

The developer has set up a dedicated Rewards Redemption Site specifically to use Free Fire redeem codes. Most codes can only be claimed through this webpage.

Using Free Fire redeem code from Rampage Party giveaway

Here is a simple guide to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should visit the game’s official website to use the redeem code in this link.

First users must sign to their IDs with one of the available platforms

Step 2: They need to sign in through Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or Huawei ID. Users must ensure that their ID is linked to one of the platforms mentioned above, as those with a guest account aren’t eligible to use the redeem code.

Fill in the redeem code.

Step 3: After they have logged in, gamers can carefully enter the 12 characters of the Free Fire redeem code in the text field.

When a dialog box appears, press okay

Step 4: They may tap on the confirm button. A dialog box should appear on the screen, and clicking ok is the way forward.

Typically, rewards are added to a given account within minutes. However, it may take up to 24 hours for them to reflect in some cases. They can be retrieved through the game's mail system.

It is important to note that all the codes released by Garena during the Rampage Party giveaway are exclusively for players on the Indian server. As a result, they cannot be used by users from any other server.

If the deadline for the code has expired, an error message will appear during the redemption process. This message will state that the code is invalid or has been redeemed. Unfortunately, there is no workaround for this situation, and all that users can do is wait for a new code to be released.

