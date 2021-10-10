How to use redeem codes in Free Fire MAX: All you need to know about free rewards

Free Fire Max is a visually enhanced version of the renowned battle royale title – Free Fire. The spec-heavy version offers identical gameplay and even supports matchmaking with the regular version. Additionally, players can maintain their progress and items simultaneously in both titles.

Players will find an exciting set of cosmetics in the titles, and one way to get them for free is through redeem codes. Just like in Free Fire, players can redeem codes from the Rewards Redemption Site to earn an attractive set of rewards in Free Fire Max. Moreover, there is no difference in how these codes are redeemed.

Steps to use the redeem codes in Free Fire Max

Users can follow the set of instructions provided below to attain rewards in Free Fire Max using the redeem code:

Step 1: This link will take players to the official website designed to use the redeem code. Once they have landed on the webpage, gamers will need to sign in to their Free Fire Max account.

Several options are provided to the users: Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Google.

Users can use any one platform to login on Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once users have signed in, they must enter or paste the working redeem code for their region.

Here are a few of the working codes that players may utilize to earn the rewards

1) FFESP5M1MVBN – Titanium Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia)

2) W4GPFVK2MR2C – Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate (NA, US, and SAC)

Press the Confirm button after entering the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After entering the working code in the text field, they need to press the confirm button. If a message appears that the redemption was successful, players will receive the rewards within 24 hours.

Suppose an error crops up after hitting the confirm button, stating the code is invalid or redeemed. Likely, the expiration date has already been crossed. Another error generally encountered by players is that this code cannot be used in your region. The reason behind this is that the code is not meant for their server.

The rewards can be claimed from mail (Image via Free Fire Max)

Step 4: Next, users can open Free Fire Max and get the rewards from the mail system.

