Is Garena Free Fire working today? Game's servers still open after 8 days

Garena Free Fire's ban in India happened more than eight days ago, and the servers are still online in the country. Airtel India has blocked the game in India, but one can access Free Fire on many other networks. Additionally, the MAX variant is also accessible via Google Play Store.

Airtel Cares @Airtel_Presence @MDZubai47387928 Hi, Zubair, as per the Govt. directive, these apps have been banned with effect from 12th Feb for safeguarding the interests of Indian mobile and internet users. hence you are not able to use this app. Thanks, Akansha twitter.com/messages/compo… @MDZubai47387928 Hi, Zubair, as per the Govt. directive, these apps have been banned with effect from 12th Feb for safeguarding the interests of Indian mobile and internet users. hence you are not able to use this app. Thanks, Akansha twitter.com/messages/compo…

Therefore, Free Fire is still working as of 22 February 2022 alongside its website and the MAX variant. However, it is highly unlikely that the government of India will repeal the ban on any of the 54 applications that include Garena's popular free-to-play battle royale shooter.

Garena Free Fire: Game's ban, servers, the MAX variant, and more

The game is still working in India (Image via Garena)

The popular battle royale shooter was removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store on 12 February. Initially, many users considered the removal a glitch, but soon the ban rumors started making rounds online.

The speculative rumors came true on 14 February when a list of 54 banned applications surfaced online. However, the MAX variant remains available in India due to its exclusion from the ban list.

A new "download" option is available on the website (Image via Garena)

Despite the game's ban in the country, its website and application are still working. Developers have listed a new "download" option for the game's APK on the official website.

Hence, it seems like the game has only been removed from the application stores, and only certain network service providers have blocked it. Players can open it on the majority of networks without any hassle.

Players can view the ongoing events in the game (Image via Garena)

Players can also view the ongoing events in the game and access their player IDs. Apart from the original game, the MAX variant is an alternative way for users to log in to their accounts and make progress.

Readers should note that Garena's famous battle royale game was banned by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. According to the official sources, the Government of India blocked the game due to security reasons.

