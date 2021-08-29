Is there a release date for Free Fire Max in India? All you need to know

Free Fire Max has been one of the most talked-about topics lately. The game has been gaining a lot of attention as the pre-registration phase has commenced across the world. Players are giddy with anticipation as they prepare to test out the improved version of Garena Free Fire.

It is a stand-alone application that claims to offer its players the same Free Fire experience but with better visuals, animations, and graphics. Additionally, the game incorporates Firelink technology, enabling gamers to sync their progress across both games in real-time.

There has been one question in the minds of the Indian Free Fire community - whether there’s an official release date for Free Fire Max in the country.

What is the release date for Free Fire Max in India?

At the time of writing, the developers of Free Fire Max haven’t specified any date when the game will be made available in India. The dates on the internet are just speculations, and all that the users can now do is wait for the official announcement to be made.

As of now, only the pre-registration for Free Fire Max has commenced, and players can follow the steps stated below to complete the process:

Players are required to search for Free Fire Max (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Players are required to open the Google Play Store application and then search for Free Fire Max using the search bar.

Aside from that, clicking on this link will take players to the game’s page on the Google Play Store.

Players should tap on the "Pre-register" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Users will be able to find the “Pre-register” button on their screen; they need to tap on that to pre-register.

Click on the "Got it" button for completing the process (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A pop-up will show up; gamers can click on the “Got it” button to complete the pre-registration process.

Apart from that, they could also tap on the “Install when available” option to install Free Fire Max whenever it is made available for them.

On the Google Play Store page, the developers have also mentioned that the users will be getting the Cyber MAX Loot Box at no cost for pre-registering.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod