Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID, monthly income, real name, and stats revealed

Ajay Saini, commonly known as Jonty Gaming, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a professional esports athlete who plays for "Team Elite."

The player also creates Free Fire content on his YouTube channel, "Jonty Gaming." His videos revolve around gameplay, tips & tricks, and other aspects of the game.

Jonty Gaming has 2.92 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 588k followers on Instagram.

Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming's Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming's lifetime stats in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has competed in 17151 squad games and has 6475 victories to his name, boasting a win rate of 37.75%. He secured 56237 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.27 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has featured in 2075 matches and has triumphed in 502 of them, translating to a win rate of 24.19%. He has 6710 frags in these matches, making his K/D ratio 4.27.

Jonty Gaming has also played 4816 solo games and has won on 699 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.51%. He has 14442 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.51 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming's ranked stats in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, Jonty Gaming secured 32 Booyahs in the 177 squad matches that he has played, making his win rate 18.07%. He has 675 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.66.

The YouTuber has also participated in 32 ranked solo games but did not win a single one. He bagged 90 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.81 in this mode.

Jonty Gaming is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Jonty Gaming plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Jonty Gaming's monthly income

Jonty Gaming's YouTube income details (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming's monthly income from his YouTube channel is in the range of $800 - $12.8K, according to Social Blade.

Jonty Gaming's YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming has been creating Free Fire content for quite a while, with the first video on his YouTube channel posted in November 2018. He currently has 369 videos on the channel, with 182.61 million views combined.

