Latest Free Fire redeem codes to get skins and rewards today (28 October 2021)

Free Fire regularly offers a wide array of free cosmetics to keep its vast fanbase happy. These are frequently released as part of events, and the developers also offer items through redeem codes on special occasions or when a milestone is accomplished.

Free Fire redeem codes have limited validity, and players need to use them immediately.

Working Free Fire redeem codes for 28 October 2021

The reward for Europe server redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

1) Redeem code: FF10PRF6299F (Indonesia)

Rewards: Black Rose Rocker (Mask) and 1x Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

2) Redeem code: KC78CMCM8NK2 (Europe)

Rewards: M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Both redeem codes are perfectly functional at the moment and provide the corresponding rewards to the users on the given server. Those interested in attaining the rewards must do so before the validity expires.

Steps to be followed to attain rewards through redeem codes

If a player is using a guest ID and their Free Fire account is not connected to one of the platforms, they will be required to link it. Only then they should proceed with the steps outlined below:

Step 1: The first step requires players to head to Free Fire’s official redemption website. Readers can visit the website by clicking here.

Step 2: Users can then sign in to their Free Fire account. It is only possible to use the redeem code once they have logged in.

Players can enter the code or paste it in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, they should manually enter or paste the redeem code for their region in the text field.

Due to server restrictions, only players from the given region may attain rewards through the redeem code. If players try to claim codes from other regions, they will receive an error message.

Step 4: After the redemption for the code is complete, users can start Free Fire and claim the rewards from the in-game mail.

