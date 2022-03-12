Latest Free Fire redeem codes for March 12, 2021: Get free emotes and rare bundles

Over the years, Garena has added a lot of unique and exclusive cosmetics within Free Fire, and a few of the most popular items accessible are emotes and costume bundles. However, they generally require the expenditure of diamonds, which not everyone can afford.

Consequently, individuals are compelled to resort to other means and redeem codes has been one of the best methods. Developers have previously published numerous codes that allow players to access free emotes and rare bundles.

Note: The game is banned in India. Readers from the region are advised to avoid downloading or playing it.

Free Fire redeem codes for free emotes and rare bundles

Listed below are some codes that Garena has released providing free emotes and rare bundles to the players:

Emote

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to various expiry dates and server restrictions.

A step-by-step guide to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

The steps below can help users complete the redemption procedure for the redeem codes:

Step 1: First, it is required to visit the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire, which is essentially the official website set up for the purpose of utilizing the redeem codes. Click here to visit the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Once players have reached that website, they will be required to log in using the platform linked to their in-game accounts.

There are six login options on the Rewards Redemption Site of the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: As a subsequent step, users will need to paste the redeem code into the text field and press ‘Confirm.’ If the redemption is successful, they will find a pop-up on their screen, mentioning the same.

Step 4: Following that, individuals may claim the rewards associated with the redeem code via the in-game mail section. In most cases, they are sent instantly, but it may take up to 24 hours.

If gamers possess guest accounts in Free Fire, they won’t be able to use any of the redeem codes. To become eligible, they will have to connect the accounts to any one of the platforms.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha