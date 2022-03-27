Latest Garena Free Fire redeem code for 27 March to get AK47 and AWM Valentines

Apart from events and contests, many Free Fire users can use redemption codes to get freebies in the game. Redemption codes are incredibly popular as they are easier to use, and it takes less time to get the rewards than their counterparts.

As a result, players are always on the lookout for a redeem code that works for their server. Garena regularly issues fresh codes with numerous vouchers and weapon boxes as rewards, and some are listed below.

Players should consider these weapon loot crates as an opportunity. They are guaranteed a gun skin that can even be permanent based on their luck.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title.

New Free Fire redeem code for gun skin

Redeem code: MCP333AYPT28

Rewards: VALENTINES Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Singapore

This redemption code does not directly offer gun skins but rather gun crates that may be opened to receive one. This code is working at the time of writing, and gamers should not waste any time redeeming it. A delay means that players may miss out on the rewards as these codes expire quickly.

Here are some of the previously released redeem codes for multiple servers:

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MCP23YRXQW6Y

AJ2Q3FQ2MDRK

CKU7XZ2UXYPP

E7FPND427X68

B6Q8VY2TJUCM

8HKNP6QR723U

Note: This list of codes may or may not work due to server restrictions or expiry dates.

Steps to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Users can easily complete the redemption process by following these steps:

Step 1: Use this link to access the official website for Rewards Redemption.

Step 2: After landing on the given webpage, use one of the methods linked to the ID to sign in to the account. One important thing to remember is that players with a guest ID are not eligible for the rewards.

Step 3: Next, enter the code given above in the designated area and click on the confirm button.

Step 4: When a message box appears on the screen informing users about the rewards, click okay.

Step 5: Finally, players can collect the loot crate from the mailbox within the game.

Error

Users may face errors due to invalid or expired redeem codes. Moreover, users from other regions using the code will also face an error. There is no alternative available to players except to wait for a new code to be released for their server.

