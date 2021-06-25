List of all 7 Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server released in Rampage Party giveaway

Events related to Rampage 3.0 have been going on in Garena Free Fire for quite a while now. They are an excellent source for users to acquire numerous free cosmetics, including costumes, skins, and other items.
Apart from that, the developers have been doing giveaways on the game’s social media handles. They have released a redeem code daily for the past seven days, each of which is time-limited and for the Indian server.
All Free Fire redeem codes released as a part of the Rampage Party Giveaway event
The codes are as follows:
- YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid Scar (7d)
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G - The Age of Gold Bundle (7D)
- W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
- R9UVPEYJOXZX - 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
- XUW3FNK7AV8N - 2x Custom Room Cards
- TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
- WLSGJXS5KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7 Days Trial)
Note: The redeem codes mentioned above are for the Indian server only. Also, if the user faces any error while using them, it simply implies that the codes have expired and will not function anymore.
Steps of redemption:
Step 1: All the redeem codes can be utilized by players on the official Rewards Redemption Site of the game. They can tap here to be redirected to the website.
Step 2: After that, users will have to log in using the method they have utilized to link their Free Fire accounts. Guest account holders aren’t permitted to use the code and can consider binding it to one of the following means:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Step 3: Next, gamers need to enter the code and click on the “Confirm” option.
If the redemption is successful, a pop-up reading the name of the rewards will appear. Players need to click on the “OK” option.
Step 4: Users will be receiving the individual items within a time frame of 24 hours, and they’d be able to claim them via the in-game mail section.
