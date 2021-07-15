List of Free Fire characters after addition of D-Bee in July 2021

Due to the unique abilities they possess, characters play a significant role in Free Fire. They are available for purchase directly from the in-game shop. D-Bee is the latest to be added to the game, bringing the total to 40.

Earlier this month, the character was made available on the Indian server via a top-up event. His "Bullet Beats" ability increases the movement speed and accuracy of the players when they fire while moving.

All Free Fire characters after the addition of D-Bee

Here's the complete list of characters present in Free Fire at the moment:

1) A124

A124

Ability - Thrill of Battle

2) Alok

Alok

Ability - Drop the Beat

3) Alvaro

Alvaro

Ability - Art of Demolition

4) Andrew

Andrew

Ability - Armor Specialist

5) Antonio

Antonio

Ability - Gangster's Spirit

6) Caroline

Caroline

Ability - Agility

7) Chrono

Chrono

Ability - Time Turner

8) Clu

Clu

Ability - Tracing Steps

9) Dasha

Dasha

Ability - Partying On

10) D-Bee

D-Bee

Ability - Bullet Beats

11) Ford

Ford

Ability - Iron Will

12) Hayato

Hayato

Ability - Bushido

13) Jai

Jai

Ability - Raging Reload

14) Joseph

Joseph

Ability - Nutty Movement

15) Jota

Jota

Ability - Sustained Raids

16) K

K

Ability - Master of All

17) Kapella

Kapella

Ability - Healing Song

18) Kelly

Kelly

Ability - Dash

19) Kla

Kla

Ability - Muay Thai

20) Laura

Laura

Ability - Sharp Shooter

Also read: Garena Free Fire download for PC: Steps, system requirements, link, and more

21) Luqueta

Luqueta

Ability - Hat Trick

22) Maro

Maro

Ability - Falcon Fervor

23) Maxim

Maxim

Ability - Gluttony

24) Miguel

Miguel

Ability - Crazy Slayer

25) Misha

Misha

Ability - Afterburner

26) Moco

Moco

Ability - Hacker's Eye

27) Nikita

Nikita

Ability - Firearms Expert

28) Notora

Notora

Ability - Racer's Blessing

29) Nulla

Nulla

Ability - N/A

30) Olivia

Olivia

Ability - Healing Touch

31) Paloma

Paloma

Ability - Arms-Dealing

32) Primis

Primis

Ability - N/A

33) Rafael

Rafael

Ability - Dead Silent

34) Shani

Shani

Ability - Gear Recycle

35) Shirou

Shirou

Ability - Damage Delivered

36) Skyler

Skyler

Ability - Riptide Rhythm

37) Steffie

Steffie

Ability - Painted Refuge

38) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh

Ability - Limelight

39) Wukong

Wukong

Ability - Camouflage

#40 Xayne

Xayne

Ability - Xtreme Encounter

All images present in this article are taken from the character section in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: How to register for Free Fire OB29 Advance server today

Edited by Siddharth Satish