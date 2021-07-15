Create
Notifications
×

List of Free Fire characters after addition of D-Bee in July 2021

Compilation of all Free Fire characters in July 2021 (Image via Free Fire)
Compilation of all Free Fire characters in July 2021 (Image via Free Fire)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
comments icon
Feature
Modified 2021-07-15T15:51:26+05:30

Due to the unique abilities they possess, characters play a significant role in Free Fire. They are available for purchase directly from the in-game shop. D-Bee is the latest to be added to the game, bringing the total to 40.

Earlier this month, the character was made available on the Indian server via a top-up event. His "Bullet Beats" ability increases the movement speed and accuracy of the players when they fire while moving.

All Free Fire characters after the addition of D-Bee

Here's the complete list of characters present in Free Fire at the moment:

1) A124

A124
A124

Ability - Thrill of Battle

2) Alok

Alok
Alok

Ability - Drop the Beat

3) Alvaro

Alvaro
Alvaro

Ability - Art of Demolition

4) Andrew

Andrew
Andrew

Ability - Armor Specialist

5) Antonio

Antonio
Antonio

Ability - Gangster's Spirit

6) Caroline

Caroline
Caroline

Ability - Agility

7) Chrono

Chrono
Chrono

Ability - Time Turner

8) Clu

Clu
Clu

Ability - Tracing Steps

9) Dasha

Dasha
Dasha

Ability - Partying On

10) D-Bee

D-Bee
D-Bee

Ability - Bullet Beats

11) Ford

Ford
Ford

Ability - Iron Will

12) Hayato

Hayato
Hayato

Ability - Bushido

13) Jai

Jai
Jai

Ability - Raging Reload

14) Joseph

Joseph
Joseph

Ability - Nutty Movement

15) Jota

Jota
Jota

Ability - Sustained Raids

16) K

K
K

Ability - Master of All

17) Kapella

Kapella
Kapella

Ability - Healing Song

18) Kelly

Kelly
Kelly

Ability - Dash

19) Kla

Kla
Kla

Ability - Muay Thai

20) Laura

Laura
Laura

Ability - Sharp Shooter

Also read: Garena Free Fire download for PC: Steps, system requirements, link, and more

21) Luqueta

Luqueta
Luqueta

Ability - Hat Trick

22) Maro

Maro
Maro

Ability - Falcon Fervor

23) Maxim

Maxim
Maxim

Ability - Gluttony

24) Miguel

Miguel
Miguel

Ability - Crazy Slayer

25) Misha

Misha
Misha

Ability - Afterburner

26) Moco

Moco
Moco

Ability - Hacker's Eye

27) Nikita

Nikita
Nikita

Ability - Firearms Expert

28) Notora

Notora
Notora

Ability - Racer's Blessing

29) Nulla

Nulla
Nulla

Ability - N/A

30) Olivia

Olivia
Olivia

Ability - Healing Touch

31) Paloma

Paloma
Paloma

Ability - Arms-Dealing

32) Primis

Primis
Primis

Ability - N/A

33) Rafael

Rafael
Rafael

Ability - Dead Silent

34) Shani

Shani
Shani

Ability - Gear Recycle

35) Shirou

Shirou
Shirou

Ability - Damage Delivered

36) Skyler

Skyler
Skyler

Ability - Riptide Rhythm

37) Steffie

Steffie
Steffie

Ability - Painted Refuge

38) Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh

Ability - Limelight

39) Wukong

Wukong
Wukong

Ability - Camouflage

#40 Xayne

Xayne
Xayne

Ability - Xtreme Encounter

All images present in this article are taken from the character section in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: How to register for Free Fire OB29 Advance server today

Edited by Siddharth Satish
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी