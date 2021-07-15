List of Free Fire characters after addition of D-Bee in July 2021

Due to the unique abilities they possess, characters play a significant role in Free Fire. They are available for purchase directly from the in-game shop. D-Bee is the latest to be added to the game, bringing the total to 40.
Earlier this month, the character was made available on the Indian server via a top-up event. His "Bullet Beats" ability increases the movement speed and accuracy of the players when they fire while moving.
All Free Fire characters after the addition of D-Bee
Here's the complete list of characters present in Free Fire at the moment:
1) A124
Ability - Thrill of Battle
2) Alok
Ability - Drop the Beat
3) Alvaro
Ability - Art of Demolition
4) Andrew
Ability - Armor Specialist
5) Antonio
Ability - Gangster's Spirit
6) Caroline
Ability - Agility
7) Chrono
Ability - Time Turner
8) Clu
Ability - Tracing Steps
9) Dasha
Ability - Partying On
10) D-Bee
Ability - Bullet Beats
11) Ford
Ability - Iron Will
12) Hayato
Ability - Bushido
13) Jai
Ability - Raging Reload
14) Joseph
Ability - Nutty Movement
15) Jota
Ability - Sustained Raids
16) K
Ability - Master of All
17) Kapella
Ability - Healing Song
18) Kelly
Ability - Dash
19) Kla
Ability - Muay Thai
20) Laura
Ability - Sharp Shooter
21) Luqueta
Ability - Hat Trick
22) Maro
Ability - Falcon Fervor
23) Maxim
Ability - Gluttony
24) Miguel
Ability - Crazy Slayer
25) Misha
Ability - Afterburner
26) Moco
Ability - Hacker's Eye
27) Nikita
Ability - Firearms Expert
28) Notora
Ability - Racer's Blessing
29) Nulla
Ability - N/A
30) Olivia
Ability - Healing Touch
31) Paloma
Ability - Arms-Dealing
32) Primis
Ability - N/A
33) Rafael
Ability - Dead Silent
34) Shani
Ability - Gear Recycle
35) Shirou
Ability - Damage Delivered
36) Skyler
Ability - Riptide Rhythm
37) Steffie
Ability - Painted Refuge
38) Wolfrahh
Ability - Limelight
39) Wukong
Ability - Camouflage
#40 Xayne
Ability - Xtreme Encounter
All images present in this article are taken from the character section in Garena Free Fire.
