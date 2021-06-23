List of Free Fire pets with healing abilities

Garena Free Fire includes a plethora of characters and pets who have special abilities that can aid players significantly on the ground.

There are 15 pets in Free Fire, and all of them have various skills to dispense. However, there are a few that offer healing abilities to the player. HP advantage is always the most significant merit gamers can have in a fast-paced battle royale match.

Free Fire pets having healing abilities

3) Ottero

Ottero's EP restoring skill is beneficial in Free Fire

Ottero's skill is called Double Blubber. At level 1, this skill allows players to recover some EP whenever he/she is using a Treatment Gun or Med Kit. The amount of EP recovered is 35% of the total amount of HP recovered.

At skill level 3 (max level), the amount of EP recovered by Ottero is 65% of the total HP retrieved by the player. It will be beneficial for long-duration matches like the classic and ranked modes.

2) Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox has a potent skill in Garena Free Fire

Spirit Fox's ability is known as Well Fed. At level 1, it restores four HP to players when using a health pack. At its maximum level (skill level 3), the pet restores ten HP when using a health pack.

Spirit Fox is an excellent choice for both passive and aggressive players in the ranked mode.

1) Detective Panda

Detective Panda is an excellent pet in Free Fire

Detective Panda is the best healing pet in Free Fire that offers the maximum advantage to players on the battleground. Its ability is known as Panda's Blessings, and at skill level 1, Panda restores 4 HP instantly upon each kill.

At its highest level (skill level 3), Panda recovers 10 HP upon each kill.

Panda can be best utilized in short and intense match types (Clash Squad mode), where aggressive players can constantly restore HP while on a killing spree.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Choosing a pet and prioritizing them over the other is one's personal choice. Readers may have a different opinion.

