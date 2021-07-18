Lokesh Gamer vs Jonty Gaming: Which player has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Lokesh Gamer and Ajay Saini (Jonty Gaming) are well-known figures within the Free Fire community. Both content creators are from India and frequently post YouTube videos related to the game.

While Lokesh Gamer has 11.4 million subscribers on YouTube, Jonty Gaming has a subscriber count of 2.92 million. They currently have 999 million and 180 million views on their respective channels.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has played 3397 squad games and has secured 720 victories, making his win rate 21.19%. He has 6297 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.35.

The YouTuber has also competed in 1532 duo matches and has won on 152 occasions, translating to a win rate of 9.92%. With a K/D ratio of 1.88, he has 2591 kills in this mode.

Lokesh Gamer has won 134 of the 1303 solo games that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 10.28%. He has 2702 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has only played 1 solo match in the ongoing ranked season. He won the match and registered 8 kills.

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Jonty Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 180830489.

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has featured in 16973 squad games and has emerged victorious in 6446 of them, boasting a win rate of 37.97%. He has 55719 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.29 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 2075 duo matches and has triumphed in 502 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.19%. He has secured 6710 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.27.

Jonty Gaming has won 699 of the 4802 solo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 14.55%. He has 14403 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.51 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, Jonty Gaming has played 66 squad matches. He secured 8 Booyahs and has a win rate of 12.12%. He racked up 204 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.52 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 22 solo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 52 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Comparison

Jonty Gaming has better stats than Lokesh Gamer in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad modes.

It is not possible to compare the two players' ranked stats so far this season as Lokesh Gamer has only played a single solo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

