Lokesh Gamer vs Miss Diya (BlackPink Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most prolific Free Fire content creators on YouTube. He has 11.5 million subscribers and 1 billion views on the Google-owned video-sharing platform.

Diya Hazarika, aka Miss Diya, is another popular figure in the Free Fire circuit. She often streams the game on her YouTube channel, called “BlackPink Gaming,” where she has 1.13 million subscribers and 71.67 million views.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has won 720 of the 3397 squad games that he has played, which translates to a win rate of 21.19%. He has 6297 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.25 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 1532 duo matches and has secured 152 Booyahs, making his win rate 9.92%. He has 2591 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 1303 solo games and has triumphed in 134 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.28%. He bagged 2702 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.31 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Lokesh Gamer has only played one solo match in the current ranked season and has 8 kills to his name. He is yet to play a game in the ranked squad and duo modes.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413.

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Miss Diya has played 10455 squad games and has won on 2257 occasions, translating to a win rate of 21.58%. With a K/D ratio of 3.07, she has 25135 kills in these matches.

When it comes to the duo mode, the streamer has featured in 11256 matches and has emerged victorious in 1934 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.18%. She racked up 28290 frags and registered a K/D ratio of 3.03 in this mode.

Miss Diya has also competed in 6143 solo matches and has triumphed in 640 of them, making her win rate 10.41%. She killed 13205 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current ranked season, Miss Diya has played 161 squad matches and has secured 26 victories, making her win rate 16.14%. She has 483 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The content creator has also played 93 ranked duo games and has 11 victories to her name, translating to a win rate of 11.82%. She bagged 219 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.67 in this mode.

Miss Diya has competed in 15 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win. She secured 19 kills and a K/D ratio of 1.27 in these matches.

Comparison

Miss Diya has better lifetime stats than Lokesh Gamer in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

It is impossible to compare the two players' stats in the current ranked season as Lokesh Gamer has only played a single solo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

