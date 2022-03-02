Most popular Free Fire MAX emotes as of March 2022

The gameplay in Garena Free Fire MAX is quite impressive and engaging and is loved by many. However, a large chunk of fans has shown attention towards unlocking the in-game collectibles. The interest of fans towards skins and emotes has been backed by Garena, who often launches a new range of items.

Among the categories of fan-favorite items in Free Fire MAX, emotes have registered a rise in fame pretty consistently, despite their high cost. Players don't get any tactical support by using these items, but they have acquired a fanbase due to the unique actions and movements they perform.

Listing the most famous emotes in Free Fire MAX as of March 2022

1) LOL

Animation: The character laughs uncontrollably in a mocking manner.

The LOL emote has been available in the store for quite a long time and maintained its popularity during its stay. The reason behind its popularity is that it gets featured in a plethora of YouTube compilations, including funny highlights of the game.

Users can purchase the LOL emote for 399 diamonds.

2) Tea Time

Animation: The character sips tea with attitude while sitting on a holographic chair and table.

In terms of fame, Tea Time is another fan-favorite emote in Free Fire MAX that has received love for its animation. Many users consider its animation among the best because of the intricate details.

Gamers spotted the Tea Time emote for the first time via a Dual Wheel event in 2020.

3) Doggie

Animation: The emote features "Shiba" pet showing some dance moves alongside the character (The animation replicates the viral Brazilian dancing dog meme).

Garena introduced one of the most popular emotes in the game, Doggie, via the Emote Party event in 2020. It was a part of the primary rewards that included five rare emotes (major prize pool).

Players could claim the "Shiba" emote using diamonds on draws.

4) FFWC Throne

Animation: The character sits on a newly appeared throne while asserting dominance or victory.

Throne was a way to promote the FFWC series in 2019. Garena introduced the famous emote through a top-up event as a free reward.

The FFWC Throne emote was unlockable after users purchased a specific number of diamonds.

5) I'm Rich

Animation: Drawing inspiration from a real Money Heist scene featuring Denver (played by Jaime Lorente), the emote shows the character falling upon a heap of cash in a lively manner.

I'm Rich is a pretty rare and equally popular Free Fire MAX emote, and the reason behind its popularity is its Money Heist connection.

Garena introduced the Money Heist-themed emote during the first collaboration with the wildly popular show.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

