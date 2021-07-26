Mr Ali's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, and more

Mohamed Ali, better known as Mr Ali or Mr Ali YT, is a professional Free Fire player and influencer for MCES Africa. The player from the Middle East is also a famous YouTuber, boasting more than 1.24 million subscribers.

In the last 30 days, the Morocco-based content creator has earned more than 278k views.

Mr Ali’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 47218299, and Ali’s stats as of July 26th are:

Ranked stats

Mr Ali's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Mr Ali has won 23 of the 159 ranked squad games he has played in the ongoing season, coming down to a win percentage of 14.46%. He has 855 frags against his name, ensuring a kill to death ratio of 6.29.

The internet star has participated in two duo games and has bagged three kills at a K/D ratio of 1.5.

The streamer has contested a single solo match with eight kills, which adds up to a K/D ratio of 8.

Lifetime stats

Mr Ali's all-time stats (Image via Free Fire)

The YouTuber has played 15882 squad games and clinched 2506 of them, resulting in a win rate of 15.77%. He has racked up 48840 frags, managing a win rate of 3.65.

The content creator has 246 Booyahs in 1676 duo matches, securing a win percentage of 14.67%. With a K/D ratio of 3.01, he has registered 4308 kills.

Mr Ali has participated in 3641 solo matches and has a win tally of 376 games, corresponding to a win ratio of 10.32%. He has eliminated 7767 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Note: Mr Ali's stats are recorded while writing the article and these will change as the user plays further games.

Monthly income

His earnings according to Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Mr Ali YT’s estimated monthly YouTube earnings are in the range of $70 to $1.1K. His approximate yearly income is between $837 and $13.4K.

YouTube channel

Mohamed Ali started uploading videos to his YouTube channel back in March 2019. He regularly creates highlights and gameplay videos and has over 91 million views in total.

