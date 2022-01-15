New Charge Buster weapon in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire's OB31 update was full of new surprises and additions. Fans saw the return of Money Heist Collab, new skins, character optimizations, the introduction of new features, and many more. The latest patch update is just around the corner, and Garena has teased the upcoming additions.

The devs unveiled a new weapon in a recent social media post for the Indian server. The new firearm is named 'Charge Buster,' making its way to the game through the upcoming patch update. Due to OB32 Advance Server's availability, many new gameplay videos have also surfaced online.

The following section will explore every known detail about the new Free Fire gun.

Garena Free Fire: Everything about the upcoming weapon

New Charge Buster weapon in Free Fire (Image via Paras Gaming FF/YouTube)

'Charge Buster' will be a shotgun that players can operate over different ranges. Unlike other shotguns, the new weapon will work after holding the fire button for a sufficient time instead of simple tapping.

Players will have to hold the button to build enough charge for the gun to shoot. More time will prove to be more impactful in damage and range. However, the weapon will have a threshold.

Breaching the 'Charge Buster' threshold will reset the charging, and players will need to charge it again to fire. Hence, players will have to be careful while using the new gun and refrain from overcharging the same.

The game's official stats for 'Charge Buster' are yet to be revealed, but fans can expect it to be a high-damage weapon that will be operable over longer and closer ranges.

Fans can check out the official gameplay for the upcoming here:

In addition to 'Charge Buster,' three of the following variants and attachments for the popular Free Fire weapons were also unveiled:

Groza-X: A variant for Groza with enhanced damage.

A variant for Groza with enhanced damage. SVD-Y: A new variant for sniper rifle SVD that can penetrate gloo walls. However, the damage to the attachment has been reduced.

A new variant for sniper rifle SVD that can penetrate gloo walls. However, the damage to the attachment has been reduced. M249-X: A version of M249 that can cause more significant damage with a quicker rate of fire.

All three attachments will be available through airdrops during a match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans will see the new content after the OB32 update rolls out. Players can check the expected release date and other details about the upcoming patch update here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar