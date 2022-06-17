New Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 28: Ending date, rewards, and more details

With the recent release of the Free Fire MAX OB34 update, the developers have further optimized the system to provide a better UI and animation along with more incentive to push rank. All these changes came into effect for the BR mode with the start of the Battle Royale Ranked Season 28 that kicked off on 16 June 2022.

The rank-up and season rewards will now be merged into one. Players will receive a time-limited Epic Rarity weapon skin in the Platinum and Diamond ranks. Additionally, the developers have assured new outfits in the Exchange store for every season.

Read through to find out more about Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 28.

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 28: All you need to know

Season 28 will be available until 5 August 2022 (Image via Garena)

BR-Ranked Season 28 of Free Fire MAX kicked off on 16 June 2022 and will close on 5 August 2022. Gamers have around 50 days on hand, thus providing sufficient time to push their ranks and achieve higher tiers for the rewards.

The outfit available for exchange this season is named Warped Killingsham and is based on the concept of a clown outfit. The bundle comes equipped with a red jacket and purple hair, providing a great contrast with the mask.

Users can exchange Rank Tokens for several items (Image via Garena)

It includes the following items:

Warped Killingsham (Top)

Warped Killingsham (Bottom)

Warped Killingsham (Shoes)

Warped Killingsham (Head)

Warped Killingsham (Mask)

Warped Killingsham (Face Paint)

Gamers will need 11000 Rank Tokens to get all the items.

Rewards

Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 28 offers a number of rewards (Image via Garena)

In this Free Fire MAX ranked season, gamers will receive the following items:

Bronze 2 – 1x Summon Airdrop, 200x Gold, and 10x Rank Token

Bronze 3 – 1x Bonfire, 200x Gold, and 10x Rank Token

Silver 1 – Season 28 Silver Banner, 200x Gold, and 25x Rank Token

Silver 2 – 2x Scan, 200x Gold, and 35x Rank Token

Silver 3 – 2x Bonfire, 200x Gold, and 45x Rank Token

Gold 1 – P90 S28 Exclusive: Antonio, Season 28 Gold Banner, and 55x Rank Token

Gold 2 – 1x Gold Royale Voucher, 50% EXP Card, and 70x Rank Token

Gold 3 – 3x Bon Fire, 800x Gold, and 85x Rank Token

Gold 4 – 3x Summon Airdrop, 800x Gold, and 100x Rank Token

Platinum 1 – M79 Hipster Bunny (7d), Season 28 Platinum Banner, and 125x Rank Token

Platinum 2 – 3x Bonfire, 50% EXP Card, and 160x Rank Token

Platinum 3 – 3x SCAN, 1500x Gold, and 200x Rank Token

Platinum 4 – 3x Gold, 1500x Gold, and 225x Rank Token

Diamond 1 – M79 Hipster Bunny (30d), Season 28 Diamond Banner, and 300x Rank Token

Diamond 2 – 5x Bonfire, 50% Gold Card, and 400x Rank Token

Diamond 3 – 5x Resupply Map, 3x Fragment Crate, and 500x Rank Token

Diamond 4 – 5x Summon Airdrop, 1500x Gold, and 600x Rank Token

Heroic – S28 Master jacket, BR Ranked Heroic Emote (60d), and Season 28 Heroic Avatar

Master – BR Ranked Master Emote (60d), Season 28 Master Avatar, and 700x Rank Token

Grandmaster 1 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 1 banner (60d), and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

Grandmaster 2 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 2 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

Grandmaster 3 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 3 banner (60d), and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

Grandmaster 4 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 4 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

Grandmaster 5 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 5 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

To win prizes in the Grandmaster tier, players will have to reach and remain in the ranks to get the rewards.

