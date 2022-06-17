New Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 28: Ending date, rewards, and more details

With the recent release of the Free Fire MAX OB34 update, the developers have further optimized the system to provide a better UI and animation along with more incentive to push rank. All these changes came into effect for the BR mode with the start of the Battle Royale Ranked Season 28 that kicked off on 16 June 2022.
The rank-up and season rewards will now be merged into one. Players will receive a time-limited Epic Rarity weapon skin in the Platinum and Diamond ranks. Additionally, the developers have assured new outfits in the Exchange store for every season.
Read through to find out more about Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 28.
Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 28: All you need to know
BR-Ranked Season 28 of Free Fire MAX kicked off on 16 June 2022 and will close on 5 August 2022. Gamers have around 50 days on hand, thus providing sufficient time to push their ranks and achieve higher tiers for the rewards.
The outfit available for exchange this season is named Warped Killingsham and is based on the concept of a clown outfit. The bundle comes equipped with a red jacket and purple hair, providing a great contrast with the mask.
It includes the following items:
- Warped Killingsham (Top)
- Warped Killingsham (Bottom)
- Warped Killingsham (Shoes)
- Warped Killingsham (Head)
- Warped Killingsham (Mask)
- Warped Killingsham (Face Paint)
Gamers will need 11000 Rank Tokens to get all the items.
Rewards
In this Free Fire MAX ranked season, gamers will receive the following items:
- Bronze 2 – 1x Summon Airdrop, 200x Gold, and 10x Rank Token
- Bronze 3 – 1x Bonfire, 200x Gold, and 10x Rank Token
- Silver 1 – Season 28 Silver Banner, 200x Gold, and 25x Rank Token
- Silver 2 – 2x Scan, 200x Gold, and 35x Rank Token
- Silver 3 – 2x Bonfire, 200x Gold, and 45x Rank Token
- Gold 1 – P90 S28 Exclusive: Antonio, Season 28 Gold Banner, and 55x Rank Token
- Gold 2 – 1x Gold Royale Voucher, 50% EXP Card, and 70x Rank Token
- Gold 3 – 3x Bon Fire, 800x Gold, and 85x Rank Token
- Gold 4 – 3x Summon Airdrop, 800x Gold, and 100x Rank Token
- Platinum 1 – M79 Hipster Bunny (7d), Season 28 Platinum Banner, and 125x Rank Token
- Platinum 2 – 3x Bonfire, 50% EXP Card, and 160x Rank Token
- Platinum 3 – 3x SCAN, 1500x Gold, and 200x Rank Token
- Platinum 4 – 3x Gold, 1500x Gold, and 225x Rank Token
- Diamond 1 – M79 Hipster Bunny (30d), Season 28 Diamond Banner, and 300x Rank Token
- Diamond 2 – 5x Bonfire, 50% Gold Card, and 400x Rank Token
- Diamond 3 – 5x Resupply Map, 3x Fragment Crate, and 500x Rank Token
- Diamond 4 – 5x Summon Airdrop, 1500x Gold, and 600x Rank Token
- Heroic – S28 Master jacket, BR Ranked Heroic Emote (60d), and Season 28 Heroic Avatar
- Master – BR Ranked Master Emote (60d), Season 28 Master Avatar, and 700x Rank Token
- Grandmaster 1 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 1 banner (60d), and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)
- Grandmaster 2 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 2 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)
- Grandmaster 3 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 3 banner (60d), and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)
- Grandmaster 4 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 4 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)
- Grandmaster 5 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 5 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)
To win prizes in the Grandmaster tier, players will have to reach and remain in the ranks to get the rewards.