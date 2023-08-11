New Free Fire MAX Gold Royale and Weapon Royale in OB41 update: How to get bundle, gun skin, and more

Free Fire OB41’s update has finally arrived, with many features being incorporated into the battle royale title. Additionally, two Luck Royales in the form of Gold Royale and Weapon Royale have also commenced, offering players a range of unique cosmetics. The former allows them to receive the Watercolor Canvas Bundles, whereas the latter features the Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher.
Both Luck Royales will run for 82 days, giving players ample time to make spins and receive the available rewards. That said, the section below provides all details regarding the new Gold Royale and Weapon Royale.
New Gold Royale and Weapon Royale start in Free Fire MAX
Gold Royale and Weapon Royale are two ever-present Luck Royales that Garena keeps refreshing every few months. The latest ones were added after Free Fire MAX’s OB41 update. Players can start making spins to get the Watercolor Canvas Bundle and Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher, respectively.
Each spin in both events will cost 1000 Gold, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins will require one to spend 10,000 Gold. Since there is no requirement to spend diamonds, both Luck Royales offer an incredible opportunity for earning different available items.
Rewards in the Gold Royale
A few of the significant rewards of the Gold Royale are as follows:
- Watercolor Canvas Bundle
- Greetings (Emote)
- Shake With Me (Emote)
- Funflair Hare (Bottom) – Female
- Funflair Hare (Bottom) – Male
- Funflair Hare (Top) – Female
- Funflair Hare (Top) – Male
- Jeep – Stormbringer
- Monster Truck – Sabertooth
- Motorbike – K.O Night
- Pickup Truck – Flame Draco
- Full Stealth Backpack
- The Baby Clown (Backpack)
- Wasteland Backpack
- Earth Elemental Backpack
- Death’s Loot (Loot Box)
- Box of Balance (Loot Box)
- Tin Can Loot Box
- Beach Crate (Loot Box)
- Yellow Striker (Skyboard)
- Disease (Skyboard)
- Planet Destroyer (Skyboard)
- Wasteland Skyboard
- Egghunt Paradise (Parachute)
- Sunshine Coconut (Parachute)
- Rapper Underworld Parachute
- Melody Blast (Parachute)
Rewards in the Weapon Royale
Listed below are some of the primary rewards present in the Weapon Royale:
- Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher
- G36 – Fiery Fantasy
- Gloo Wall – Jolly Lorry
- M14 – Loose Cannon
- SVD – Loose Cannon
- FAMAS – Loose Cannon
- Divine Explosion
- Titanium (MP40)
- Steels Winds (UMP)
- Pan – Earthshaker Stomp
- Stormbringer Swing
- Catastrophe Slasher
- Grenade – BOOYAH DAY 2021
Steps to access the Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX
Follow the steps outlined below to access the two Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and navigate to the Luck Royale section by clicking its icon.
Step 2: Select either the Gold Royale or Weapon Royale from the list of available options.
Step 3: You can finally make the spins by spending Gold.
Once you acquire the desired rewards, proceed to equip them.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.