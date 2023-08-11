New Free Fire MAX Gold Royale and Weapon Royale in OB41 update: How to get bundle, gun skin, and more

Free Fire OB41’s update has finally arrived, with many features being incorporated into the battle royale title. Additionally, two Luck Royales in the form of Gold Royale and Weapon Royale have also commenced, offering players a range of unique cosmetics. The former allows them to receive the Watercolor Canvas Bundles, whereas the latter features the Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher.

Both Luck Royales will run for 82 days, giving players ample time to make spins and receive the available rewards. That said, the section below provides all details regarding the new Gold Royale and Weapon Royale.

New Gold Royale and Weapon Royale start in Free Fire MAX

Gold Royale and Weapon Royale are two ever-present Luck Royales that Garena keeps refreshing every few months. The latest ones were added after Free Fire MAX’s OB41 update. Players can start making spins to get the Watercolor Canvas Bundle and Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher, respectively.

Each spin in both events will cost 1000 Gold, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins will require one to spend 10,000 Gold. Since there is no requirement to spend diamonds, both Luck Royales offer an incredible opportunity for earning different available items.

Rewards in the Gold Royale

You can get the Watercolor Canvas Bundle from the Gold Royale (Image via Garena)

A few of the significant rewards of the Gold Royale are as follows:

Watercolor Canvas Bundle

Greetings (Emote)

Shake With Me (Emote)

Funflair Hare (Bottom) – Female

Funflair Hare (Bottom) – Male

Funflair Hare (Top) – Female

Funflair Hare (Top) – Male

Jeep – Stormbringer

Monster Truck – Sabertooth

Motorbike – K.O Night

Pickup Truck – Flame Draco

Full Stealth Backpack

The Baby Clown (Backpack)

Wasteland Backpack

Earth Elemental Backpack

Death’s Loot (Loot Box)

Box of Balance (Loot Box)

Tin Can Loot Box

Beach Crate (Loot Box)

Yellow Striker (Skyboard)

Disease (Skyboard)

Planet Destroyer (Skyboard)

Wasteland Skyboard

Egghunt Paradise (Parachute)

Sunshine Coconut (Parachute)

Rapper Underworld Parachute

Melody Blast (Parachute)

Rewards in the Weapon Royale

The Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher is the main reward of the Gold Royale (Image via Garena)

Listed below are some of the primary rewards present in the Weapon Royale:

Mini Uzi – Amber Megacypher

G36 – Fiery Fantasy

Gloo Wall – Jolly Lorry

M14 – Loose Cannon

SVD – Loose Cannon

FAMAS – Loose Cannon

Divine Explosion

Titanium (MP40)

Steels Winds (UMP)

Pan – Earthshaker Stomp

Stormbringer Swing

Catastrophe Slasher

Grenade – BOOYAH DAY 2021

Steps to access the Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX

Access the events by clicking on the Luck Royale button (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps outlined below to access the two Luck Royales in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your mobile device and navigate to the Luck Royale section by clicking its icon.

Step 2: Select either the Gold Royale or Weapon Royale from the list of available options.

Step 3: You can finally make the spins by spending Gold.

Once you acquire the desired rewards, proceed to equip them.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.