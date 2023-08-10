New Free Fire OB41 update Zombie Hunt Double Evil mode explained

The Free Fire OB41 update has a new Zombie Hunt Double Evil mode in the latest version that went live today, August 10, 2023. The popular battle royale title by Garena has always surprised the player base with some amazing updates, and this time has not been an exception. The developer has been hyping up the latest update by sharing sneak peeks on their official social media pages, and gamers were excited to experience this new mode in the title.

If you are excited about the new mode as well, fasten your seatbelts and get ready for some zombie-killing adventure. This article will detail everything you need to know about the new mode in the Free Fire OB41 update.

Free Fire OB41 update: What is Zombie Hunt Double Evil mode?

In this new Zombie Hunt Double Evil mode in the Free Fire OB41 update, players will enter a lobby where they will be welcomed by a certain “Mr. V” and “The Butcher,” his zombie partner. Both of them are enormous and have multiple lives. Your squad needs to bring those lives down to zero to finish them off and win the mode before the timer runs out.

Vending machine to get the weapons of your choosing in the Zombie Hunt Double Evil mode (Image via Garena)

Upon entering the lobby, you will find a vending machine. There, you can buy weapons of your choice. Thereafter, you will be offered the chance to choose a particular buff. You can choose whatever suits your gameplay.

Mr. V and The Butcher (Image via Garena)

The mode starts with Mr. V firing a few rounds to unlock his zombie boss friend from a crate. Following that, the two, accompanied by their endless zombie army, will try to survive against your squad until the timer stops. You will earn gold by landing bullets on those zombies and their bosses. With this gold, you can buy other weapons and grenades from the vending machine.

You will be respawned every time you die in the game until the timer stops. However, for that, you will need to buy certain tokens. Remember that if you are out of tokens, it essentially means that you're out of lives. So make sure to keep enough of those in your possession.

The new Zombie Hunt Double Evil mode will end once you kill the zombie boss and Mr. V within the time limit. After you finish them off, a Booyah message will flash on the screen. You can earn rewards by playing this amazing new mode in the Free Fire OB41 update, which can be used to get incredible gun skins for free.

Note: Garena Free Fire is banned in India. However, Indian gamers can enjoy the same gameplay and the new mode of the Free Fire OB41 update in the MAX version of the game, which is available in the digital storefronts for Indian gamers.

