New Free Fire redeem code for 20 October 2021: Get free weapon loot crate and Weapon Royale voucher today

In Free Fire, redeem codes are the most effective way for players to unlock freebies. These codes may grant you access to obtain free items such as vouchers, gun skins, characters, crates, pets, diamonds and other rewards.

New Free Fire redeem code for today (20 October 2021)

M1014 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: AP7UWDVXHRW7

Rewards: 1x M1014 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

In most cases, the codes have a limited use validity, meaning gamers who want the item should redeem it as soon as possible. When this threshold is exceeded, an error occurs while redeeming the code, deeming the code invalid.

This redemption code's benefits are only available to users on the Europe server. This is due to server limitations for these codes, and users from outside will get an error message.

Steps to be followed to get the rewards

Step 1: The provided code can only be redeemed through the Rewards Redemption Site. You can follow this link to head to the website.

Step 2: The code cannot be redeemed without first signing in to the website. There are six options for logging in.

Gamers can go ahead and login through 1 method (Image via Free Fire)

If you own a guest ID, you should link it to one of the options given within the game and only then visit the website.

Step 3: You may paste AP7UWDVXHRW7 in the text field.

Press the Confirm option after entering the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once you click the confirm button, the process will be fulfilled. A message box should appear notifying you whether or not the redemption was successful.

The two rewards may be collected from the mail (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: The items will reflect in the players in-game mailbox 24 hours. After you collect them, the loot crate can be opened from the vault, while the voucher needs to be utilized from Luck Royale.

If an error crops up when players try claiming the rewards, it is usually caused by using either an expired redeem code or using a redeem code from a different region.

Edited by Danyal Arabi