New Free Fire redeem code for 26 October 2021: Get free M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate today

Redeem codes provide Free Fire players with several opportunities to earn a variety of free items. Garena often distributes these codes via livestreams or social network handles when users reach a particular milestone.

A new code for the Europe region was recently given out, and gamers will be able to claim an exclusive weapon loot crate upon redemption of the code. They will obtain a permanent gun skin or a trial after opening it.

Free Fire redeem code for 26 October 2021

M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate (Image via Free FIre)

Redeem code: KC78CMCM8NK2

Rewards: M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Since the codes come with limited validity, they must be utilized quickly so players don't miss out on the rewards. Furthermore, the code given above only works for players on the European server, and an error will be displayed to those attempting to claim the rewards from other regions.

Steps to claim Free Fire redeem codes easily

The method for Free Fire players to attain rewards through the use of redeem codes is relatively simple. However, those who are unaware of the process of redeeming the code can follow the series of steps given below:

Step 1: You may begin by visiting the official Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site by clicking on this link.

You will not be able to use the redemption code if you have a guest ID. To proceed further, you will need to connect with one of the platforms available in the game.

Rewards Redemption Site needs players to log in using to their Free Fire ID (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, you should sign in to your account on the Rewards Redemption Site. The available ones are Twitter, Apple ID, Facebook, VK, Huawei ID, and Google.

Players need to confirm the process (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After logging in, carefully enter the redeem code in the text field and confirm the redemption.

Step 4: You can then boot up your account in Free Fire and collect the loot crate from the mail.

