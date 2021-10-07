New Free Fire redeem code to get Cheetah Weapon loot crate & Incubator Voucher today (7th October)

Gun skins have a significant impact in Free Fire as some of them have boosted stats. This makes them one of the most desired items in the game. Primarily, the skins can be attained by the players through loot crates.

The crates have to be purchased using diamonds, which isn't possible for most of the game's community. As a result, gamers resort to other methods such as redeem codes to get free loot crates or sometimes even weapon skins.

A new code for the European server has been given out and when used, players will receive a Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate and an Incubator Voucher.

New Free Fire redeem code for 7 October (Europe region)

Here are the two rewards of the new Europe server code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: VBWVF9MG7EGT

Rewards: Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate and Incubator Voucher

Hence, if players want to get these rewards, they should redeem the code as soon as possible since it will expire in the near future.

Disclaimer: As stated previously, this new code is exclusive for users in Europe, and individuals on other servers will receive an error message if they attempt to redeem it.

How to utilize redeem codes in Free Fire and get free rewards

Step 1: To use the redeem code, players first have to go to Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site. This link takes gamers directly to the official site.

Step 2: When individuals reach the site, they are required to sign in through the same platform as their Free Fire account.

Gamers should login using the platform which is linked to their Free Fire account Image via Free Fire)

Anyone with guest accounts should link them first to any one of the platforms. Upon doing so, they will be eligible to use the redeem code.

Step 3: When logged in, they should paste the VBWVF9MG7EGT code into the text field. To finish with the redemption process, users need to tap "Confirm."

After entering the code mentioned above, players need to press the "Confirm" option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Following the redemption process, rewards will be sent to the players via the in-game mail section. They should remember that this can take 24 hours in total.

