New Free Fire redeem code to get Victory Wings loot crate reward today (27 September)

Free Fire has a profusion of firearms, each with a plethora of skins. These items are significant not only because of their captivating appearances but also due to the extra attributes that tilt the balance during gunfights.

Players can acquire many of these skins from the crates readily available in the store, using diamonds. At the same time, some are exclusively available in the Luck Royale and events.

Free Fire redeem codes are generally a great way to attain gun skins at no cost. Usually, these codes reward users with crates that they can open to get a trial card or permanent skin.

Free Fire redeem code for 27 September

Users can claim the 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate through the code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: 5ZMYYPM7P6YP

Rewards: 1x Victory Wings Loot Crate

The code is working at the time of writing and grants rewards to gamers on the NA, SAC, and US servers. They must redeem it at the earliest opportunity to get the Victory Wings Loot Crate which can reward them a gun skin.

Users from other regions should avoid using the code, as it will give them an error after tapping on the redeem button.

How to claim rewards via redeem code?

Suppose readers are unaware of the redemption procedure from the rewards redemption site, they can follow these steps to attain the loot crate.

Step 1: You may start by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site via this link.

You may sign in through one of the options (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After reaching the website, you should sign in to your ID to utilize the redeem code. There are six different ways to do the same: Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Google.

You can copy or enter 5ZMYYPM7P6YP in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You must manually enter the code or copy it in the text field after logging in.

Step 4: You need to tap on the confirm button to redeem the code.

A dialog box will appear informing if it was successful or not. If an error shows that the code is invalid or redeemed, it implies that the redemption limit has been reached.

The loot crate rewards gun skins (Image via Free Fire)

You will receive the items in your account within 24 of successfully redeeming the code. You may collect the reward by tapping on the mail system.

Edited by Ravi Iyer