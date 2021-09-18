New Free Fire redeem code for today (18 September): Claim Wilderness Hunter loot crate

Gun skins are essential in Free Fire, owing to the additional attributes they possess. These are often introduced in events and are usually available in gun crates that users must procure from the store.

The developer release redeem codes from time to time, usually providing a series of items without spending the in-game currency. Players often look for these codes as they offer a great alternative and only have to be claimed from the official website.

Free Fire redeem code for today (18 September)

2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate are the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: MCP3WABQT43T

Rewards: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate

There are restrictions on the utilization of redeem codes as not all gamers are eligible to claim the rewards. Only those on the specified servers can attain the rewards. The code given above is for the Singapore server and was valid when writing the article.

Other active redeem codes for the Singapore server

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

MM5ODFFDCEEW

Acquiring Wilderness Hunter Weapon loot crate in Free Fire

Users can follow these instructions to attain the loot crate by redeeming the code on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Users can utilize one of the six options to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: After visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, you should sign in with one of the methods linked to your account. The site provides six options: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Input MCP3WABQT43T in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must carefully input the 12-character-long alphanumeric code in the text field.

Step 3: You have to hit the confirm button. Click OK when a dialog box is displayed on your screen, which will specify the name of the rewards.

Rewards can be attained from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, you may sign in to Free Fire to collect the 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate from the mail system.

You can attain permanent or trial skin by opening the crate:

UMP Wilderness Hunter FAMAS Wilderness Hunter

The drop rate for the items are as follows:

Epic items: 1%

Rare items: 2%

Trial card: 97%

Errors

Once the code has crossed the validity threshold, an error message will crop up stating that the code is invalid or redeemed.

When players from outside the server try claiming the rewards, they will encounter another error after clicking on the redeem button.

