New Free Fire redeem code for today (27 March 2022): Get free MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Most of the items require the usage of diamonds in Free Fire, and if players are looking for methods to get freebies, they can certainly end their search with either redeem codes or events. Many users prefer the former just because it involves less effort and facilitates a quick collection of rewards.

These codes can have a length of 12/16 characters and can contain both capital letters and numeric characters. Garena regularly offers these redemption codes, and they offer a crate as a reward most of the time.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should refrain from downloading or installing it.

Free Fire redeem code for 27 March 2022

MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: WCMERVCMUSZ9

Rewards: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Europe

Many users may consider this reward trivial, but this crate costs a few diamonds depending on the server. Additionally, if they are fortunate enough, they may be rewarded with a permanent gun skin, which is extremely valuable and expensive if offered during some event.

Gamers can use this link to visit the page to find redeem codes for other servers.

Note: Players should remember that this Free Fire redemption code is only valid for gamers on the European server and cannot be used by users from any other region. Suppose they fail to comply with this server restriction and attempt to use it on another server. In that case, an error message will be displayed.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

It is not at all difficult to use the Free Fire redeem code, and here is a simple guide to attaining the rewards:

Step 1: Players should visit the Rewards Redemption Site, set up by Garena, especially for the use of redemption codes. If users have any confusion, they may utilize the link given below:

Website: Click here.

Sign in to the account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website entails users signing in to their Free Fire ID before using the redeem code. Moreover, any gamer utilizing a guest account cannot redeem the rewards and can first consider heading to the settings section to bind it.

Step 3: Once the sign-in is successful, users can paste the redeem code in the text field.

It is important to note that the code must belong to a particular region and must not have expired. In either case, errors will be displayed, and gamers cannot avail of the rewards, and all they can do is wait for the new codes to be released.

Step 4: A message will show when they click on the confirm button, informing them of the name of the incentives. Click okay, and the rewards will be sent directly to the account.

Step 5: Finally, users can sign in to their account to receive the rewards from the mail section.

Users can open this given crate to acquire MP40 – New Year. It may be a trial card for seven days, three days and 24 hours, or even a permanent one.

