New Free Fire redeem code for today (9 October 2021): Claim free CBF Blue Ball Box and Diamond Royale Voucher

Free Fire provides an extensive range of in-game items, including numerous characters, pets, outfits, and more. In most cases, the exclusive ones require users to use diamonds, which is not always feasible.

Redeem codes are undoubtedly the best means among the free alternatives, considering that these must be claimed from the official website. However, there is a minor drawback since the codes are not global and specific to the regions that they have been released for.

Free Fire redeem code for 9 October 2021 (Brazil server)

CBF Football Jersey – Yellow Bundle is one of the items in the crate (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FREEFIREBR21

Rewards: CBF Blue Ball Box and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Server: Brazil

Players can open the CBF Blue Ball Box from the mail to attain one of the following rewards:

CBF Football Jersey – Yellow Bundle

CBF Football Jersey – Blue Bundle

CBF Football Jersey – Yellow (Top) (24h or 3d)

CBF Football Jersey – Blue (Top) (24h or 3d)

CBF Soccer Jersey – Black (Top) (24h or 3d)

CBF Soccer Jersey – Green (Top) (24h or 3d)

CBF Soccer Jersey – Gray (Top) (24h or 3d)

The redeem code is functioning at the time of writing the article. Thus users on the Brazil server must redeem it quickly to attain the rewards mentioned above. Once the code surpasses its validity period, users will not be able to attain the rewards as an error for the same will be displayed.

Steps to get rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Users who are new to the game may be unaware of the procedure for redeeming the codes from the Rewards Redemption Site. The following guide can help them receive rewards through redeem codes.

Step 1: Users must bind their Free Fire ID to one of the available platforms if they are using a guest account. Those who have already linked their account can proceed to the second step.

Users can only proceed ahead by signing in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As stated earlier, the Free Fire redeem codes must be claimed from the official website. Players may utilize this link to visit it.

Paste or manually enter the code in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After reaching the website, they can sign in to their Free Fire account through one of the many options listed on the website.

Step 4: Once players have logged in to their Free Fire account on the platform, they should enter the code released for their server. The one provided above is exclusive to the Brazil server.

The rewards can be collected from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: Next, users can tap on the confirm button to complete the process. Subsequently, they can start Free Fire and collect the items from the mail system.

Players are advised to redeem the code as soon as possible and make sure they don't miss out on an opportunity to collect the fantastic rewards available only for today.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan