New Free Fire redeem codes for today (8 October): Get Matryoshka Army parachute, surfboard and more

Freebies are like a treasure for most of the Free Fire players that they never want to miss out on. In part, this is because most purchases are made with diamonds, the in-game currency that can only be obtained by spending money. Redeem codes are clearly among the best options before users because of the ease with which they can be used to attain the items.
Generally, developers release these, and the codes consist of 12 alphanumeric characters. The majority of these can be redeemed by visiting the official website.
Free Fire redeem codes for today, 8 October 2021
8NARH5K2T6SP: 2x UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
TJTWDZN42QNG: Matryoshka Army Parachute
RE7RDNR8H9PB: 2x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate
DRQHK85G59ER: Matryoshka Surfboard
XUQXUKZTVR7R: 2x Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate
FE8AMK6NZWDY: Moco Doll Backpack
Note: All the previously mentioned codes are only applicable for users on the Singapore server. Also, the exact expiration date of the redeem codes are not yet known. Thus, users are advised to redeem them quickly and not miss out on this fantastic opportunity to attain all the items listed above.
How to claim rewards through Free Fire redeem codes?
Step 1: Users should visit the Rewards Redemption Site in a web browser.
This is a specific website where gamers can use the redeem codes and claim the rewards. This link will redirect them to it.
Step 2: Subsequently, users should sign into the site utilizing the same platform that is linked to their Free Fire account.
Players need to link guest accounts with any one of the platforms to become eligible to use the codes.
Step 3: When users are logged in to the Rewards Redemption Site, they must redeem each code, one by one, to get all the rewards mentioned above.
Step 4: Once redemption is complete, gamers can launch Free Fire on their devices. To receive items, individuals need to head over to the in-game mail system.
Note: If any error occurs during the redemption of a code, it may have either expired or it may not be available on the user's server.