New Free Fire redeem codes for today (8 October): Get Matryoshka Army parachute, surfboard and more

Freebies are like a treasure for most of the Free Fire players that they never want to miss out on. In part, this is because most purchases are made with diamonds, the in-game currency that can only be obtained by spending money. Redeem codes are clearly among the best options before users because of the ease with which they can be used to attain the items.

Generally, developers release these, and the codes consist of 12 alphanumeric characters. The majority of these can be redeemed by visiting the official website.

Free Fire redeem codes for today, 8 October 2021

Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

8NARH5K2T6SP: 2x UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Matryoshka Army Parachute (Image via Free Fire)

TJTWDZN42QNG: Matryoshka Army Parachute

Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

RE7RDNR8H9PB: 2x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate

Matryoshka Surfboard (Image via Free Fire)

DRQHK85G59ER: Matryoshka Surfboard

Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Free Fire)

XUQXUKZTVR7R: 2x Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate

Moco Doll Backpack (Image via Free Fire)

FE8AMK6NZWDY: Moco Doll Backpack

Note: All the previously mentioned codes are only applicable for users on the Singapore server. Also, the exact expiration date of the redeem codes are not yet known. Thus, users are advised to redeem them quickly and not miss out on this fantastic opportunity to attain all the items listed above.

How to claim rewards through Free Fire redeem codes?

Step 1: Users should visit the Rewards Redemption Site in a web browser.

This is a specific website where gamers can use the redeem codes and claim the rewards. This link will redirect them to it.

Step 2: Subsequently, users should sign into the site utilizing the same platform that is linked to their Free Fire account.

Login through the platform linked to the Free Fire account (Image via Free Fire)

Players need to link guest accounts with any one of the platforms to become eligible to use the codes.

Step 3: When users are logged in to the Rewards Redemption Site, they must redeem each code, one by one, to get all the rewards mentioned above.

Enter the respective codes and claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once redemption is complete, gamers can launch Free Fire on their devices. To receive items, individuals need to head over to the in-game mail system.

Note: If any error occurs during the redemption of a code, it may have either expired or it may not be available on the user's server.

