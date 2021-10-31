New Garena Free Fire redeem code for 31 October 2021: Get free Rockie Box today

In Free Fire, most items are only available in exchange for diamonds. Therefore, non-spending players must seek alternate means of obtaining them. Redeem codes emerge as one of the most potent options for players to get free rewards.

The codes are pretty easy to use and are released periodically by the developers themselves. Individuals only need to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site and paste them to redeem the rewards.

A new redemption code for the Singapore region was recently launched and it includes two crates.

Latest Free Fire Redeem code for 31 October (Singapore server)

Here is the reward that users can get through the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: PETMANIAFQXD

Rewards: 2x Rockie Box (contains Rockie Pet and several other rewards)

Due to the fact that the code is only valid on the Singapore server, gamers who have accounts in the region will be able to make use of it. If a player from a different server tries to use the code, an error message will appear.

Other codes

Indonesia

FFESP5M4QWCH: Paleolithic (Mask) and 1x Pharaoh Weapon Loot Crate

Europe

YXPZ7FSHJMDX: 1x Incubator Voucher (Europe)

93Z3QZ4RE52H: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

Note: Because redemption codes expire after a specified amount of time, users are required to redeem their prizes as soon as possible.

How to claim Free Fire redeem codes for free prizes

Before beginning, it is essential to emphasize that guest account users cannot claim rewards through the redeem code, and they have to bind it to any one of the platforms.

Steps of redemption

Step 1: Since the redeem codes have to be used on the Rewards Redemption Site, players have to visit it on their devices; here’s the link.

Step 2: As a next step, individuals should log in to the website. They are required to do so using the platform linked to their Free Fire account.

Enter the redeem code and tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once that process is complete, they can paste the code stated above and press the “Confirm” button.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 4: After the redemption successfully, the rewards can be claimed through the in-game mail. The rewards may take up to 24 hours to be sent.

Edited by Srijan Sen