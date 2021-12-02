New Master rank in Garena Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire OB31 update is available for download, and players can install the same to enjoy the latest inclusions in the game. Players can see the changes in gun stats, tweaks in character skills, optimizations in-game modes, and many more.

Along with many introductions, the new season for Clash Squad Ranked mode is also commencing today, i.e., December 2, 2021. Hence, players will start grinding hard to claim the latest rewards in the CS Rank Season 10.

In the new season, players can equip a brand-new "Master" rank after ranking up. The next part of this article will reveal more details about the New Ranked mode tier.

Garena Free Fire: What is the Master rank, how to acquire, and more

What is "Master" rank in Free Fire?

Master is the new rank in Free Fire's Ranked mode (Image via Free Fire)

As already mentioned, Master is the new tier in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX's ranking system. It features specific rank rewards and lies between Heroic and Grandmaster tiers.

How to acquire Master rank in the Ranked mode?

CS Rank Season 10 is going live tomorrow (Image via Free Fire)

Players can acquire rank points to maximize their tiers in Garena Free Fire. However, there are two types of Ranked modes in which players can fight hard to earn points.

Here's what developers have to say about the inclusion of Master rank in Free Fire:

"In the past few patches, we realize that players have become more skilful and competitive. To reduce the skill gap among players, we will be adding a new rank before reaching grandmaster!"

"Work your way up to attain the Master rank before taking on the players at the highest level!"

Tips to acquire Master rank quickly

Tips to reach the Master tier quickly in Ranked mode (Image via Free Fire)

Players should follow the steps given below to achieve the Master tier in Free Fire:

Play in squad games with regular teams to maintain coordination and yield the best results.

Focus on survival in battle royale matches and try to elongate the stay.

Dominate in Clash Squad mode with attacking strategy and win more rounds.

Try to claim more victories as Booyah earn more rank points after a BR or CS match.

Working on skills is most important to earn rank points through performance.

Note: The tips mentioned in the article solely reflect the opinion of the writer.

