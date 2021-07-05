1,255,499 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Free Fire, one of the most popular mobile battle royale, has had an excellent 2021 as well thus far. The title developed by Garena has broken numerous records both in terms of revenue and downloads and has also been nominated for many prestigious awards as well. Free Fire was the second most downloaded game in the first half of 2021, with more than 100 million in overall downloads.

However, with this success, some obstacles are bound to come up. Garena, like most other popular titles, has had to deal with the cheating menace, with players using third-party software to gain an unfair advantage in-game.

To resolve this problem the developers of Free Fire have put in place an anti-cheat system that detects and bans these cheaters. Free Fire also allows its players to report cheaters/hackers they encounter in-game, thereby expanding their horizons and effectively banning cheaters.

Along with this, the developers also publish bi-weekly reports on the types of cheats used and the number of accounts banned.

In the latest bi-weekly report, Free Fire claimed to have banned a total of 1,255,499 accounts for cheating, a slight increase of 15% from the numbers in the last report. 59% of these accounts have been banned as a result of player reports. Additionally, a total of 11,115 accounts were banned for willingly teaming up with the hackers.

Free Fire also put out a list of the types of hacks used

1.) Auto Aim (69%)

2.) Teleport (14.9%)

3.) Through the Wall (14.3%)

4.) Others (Miscellaneous Cheats) (1.8%)

Auto-aim continues to lead the charts among the major types of cheats used by players, relying on the hack, to eliminate their enemies. Teleport and Through the wall stand closely at the second and third spots.

Free Fire assured its player base that it had adjusted its anti-hack measures and optimized its detection methods for a better gaming experience. They also requested the players to continue to play fairly and keep the game fun for all.

Edited by Gautham Balaji