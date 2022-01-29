2,609,071 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Free Fire by Garena became the most downloaded mobile game of 2021, with 247 million installs across the Apple App and Google Play stores. The game also won the Mobile Game of the Year award at the prestigious Esports Awards 2021.

In late September, Garena also released an enhanced version of the game, Free Fire Max. It received a positive response from fans as it crossed 50 million downloads in just a week.

However, the title should be soundproof and provide users with fair playing conditions to maintain this massive success. Hence, Free Fire is equipped with a very effective anti-cheat system that identifies cheaters and punishes them with account suspensions.

Furthermore, Garena also bans accounts belonging to players who use the support of cheaters. The amount of hackers banned is shared by the officials bi-weekly on their social media pages.

According to the latest bi-weekly report, 2,609,071 accounts have been banned due to cheating. Among these accounts, 46.69% were barred following reports from other players.

Garena suspended 2.66 million accounts last week for cheating, which is more or less the same as this week.

Break-up of Free Fire cheats used

A little more than half of the cheats were banned because of auto-aim usage, which uses third-party scripts to aim at enemies automatically.

18% of the hackers were barred for using a script that allows them to move through walls and covers, giving them the advantage.

Approximately 13% of suspended gamers used antenna hacks to find out where their opponents were.

Teleportation usage was the reason 9.2% of users were banned. It enables users to move instantly from one location to another without covering any physical distance.

About 8.7% of users were barred for unspecified reasons.

In addition, Garena recommended that fans download the game only from official platforms (mostly Google Play Store and Apple App Stores). They advised against downloading the game from unknown social media channels or personal channels.

Edited by Ravi Iyer