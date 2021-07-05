Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) attempts to reach Grandmaster tier in Free Fire within a day with Ajjubhai and Munna Bhai Gaming

Free Fire features a specific ranked system that, in turn, makes the game quite competitive. Both major modes, Clash Squad and Battle Royale, have separate ranked seasons that last for a particular period. During their end, tier-resets take place, and the season rewards are credited to each player's account.

It has only been a few days since the Ranked Season 22 of the Battle Royale mode began. Many players and YouTubers have started to climb up the ranks in a bid to reach the grandmaster tier and become among the best players in the game.

Amitbhai (Desi Gamers), Ajjubhai, and Munna Bhai Gaming try to reach the Grandmaster tier in Free Fire

Season 22 for the BR mode in Free Fire was initiated on July 2nd. Amitbhai, alongside other YouTubers Ajjubhai, Munna Bhai Gaming, and TG Dada, decided to grind up the tiers with the goal of reaching the Grandmaster rank within one day.

In the process, they showcased incredible gameplay and tremendous skills. Players can check out the highlights of their performance in the following video posted by Amitbhai:

Eventually, the content creators managed to reach the Grandmaster tier emerging as the top players in the game, which is an incredible achievement:

Links to the channels of the YouTubers are as follows:

Details about Grandmaster rank in Free Fire

For those wondering, reaching the Grandmaster rank in Free Fire is no joke. Here are the exact specifics for doing so:

Grandmaster I: Top 1 - 100 players.

Grandmaster II: Top 101 - 300 players.

Grandmaster III: Top 301 - 1000 players

Rewards that players will receive

Grandmaster I:

Season Rewards: Battle Royale Grandmaster I Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster II:

Season Rewards: Battle Royale Grandmaster II Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

Grandmaster III:

Season Rewards: Battle Royale Grandmaster III Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)

