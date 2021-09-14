“Battlegrounds Mobile India players will definitely try their hand out in Free Fire MAX”: Anshu “GamerFleet” Bisht

Free Fire MAX is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated game launches, and mobile gaming enthusiasts in India are quite excited to finally get their hands on the official launch.

Many online video game personalities have been vocal about their expectations of the game and how it might affect the nation’s mobile esports scene once it finally goes live.

Anshu “GamerFell” Bisht has been one of the many content creators who have been looking forward to the release of Free Fire MAX. And in an exclusive interaction with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, he opens up about what he feels about the upcoming title and how its launch will affect the Indian esports market as it stands today.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. With the amount of hype that Garena was able to create with Free Fire MAX, how many of the expectations do you think it will be able to meet and live up to?

GamerFleet: As a streamer, I am personally very excited about Free Fire MAX. I have always felt that Free Fire itself had a lot of limitations with respect to the graphics, and it always concerned me as to how I would represent it on my channel.

So now with Free Fire MAX on the way, that is definitely one game I would like to represent on my channel, and I honestly feel that it will live up to the hype.

Q. What according to you are some of the biggest differences between Free Fire and Free Fire MAX?

GamerFleet: For me, the main difference is the quality of graphics, there is a stark difference between the graphics of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. The gameplay of Free Fire has always been good, and the only hindrance was the graphic, and now with MAX, I am sure that will be taken care of.

From whatever I have observed about Free Fire MAX, I am sure it is going to be a really tough competition for all other battle royale games. I am eagerly waiting for it and am ready to play it on the same day it will be launched.

Q. Do you feel Free Fire MAX’s enhanced graphics will be disadvantageous for players with low-end devices?

GamerFleet: Being able to play on any smartphone is Free Fire’s USP, and I do not think that this will be compromised when MAX finally goes live. And judging from what I have seen of the total game size and system recommendations, I believe that Free Fire Max will be playable on low-end devices as well.

Q. What kind of effect do you think Free Fire MAX will have on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s audience and player base?

GamerFleet: While I feel Battlegrounds Mobile India players will give Free Fire MAX a try, they will not completely switch over to Garena’s title. The players and audience group for both these games are quite different and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

Q. What do you feel about the kind of impact that Free Fire MAX might have on the Indian mobile esports scene as it stands today?

GamerFleet: A game that is of a better quality will surely help scale the esports scene in the country. Moreover, if a high-quality game is made available on low-end devices, it’s sure to inspire more players to seek out careers in video games. It will also further motivate existing players to boot up the game more often and push content creators to make more videos on it.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar