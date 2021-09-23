Garena to host a live tournament between Indonesian and Indian Free Fire streamers on BOOYAH!

The event will be hosted over two days from 24 till 25 September at 5:30 PM IST on the BOOYAH! platform and will feature the top streamers from both regions such as efdewe, FrontaL Gaming, SK Sabir Gaming, Sniper Lord, Gamers Zone, PVS Gaming, and more

Garena is excited to host a live tournament between its Indonesian and Indian Free Fire streamers on BOOYAH! - the all-in-one dedicated platform for gaming videos. The showdown between the two countries will feature the top streamers from both regions, such as efdewe, FrontaL Gaming, SK Sabir Gaming, Sniper Lord, Gamers Zone, PVS Gaming, and more.

Kickstarting tomorrow, the action-packed event will be hosted over two days, 24 to 25 September, at 5:30 PM IST on the BOOYAH! platform.

Tournament format

The tournament will take place in classic battle royale format. Each day will feature six teams from both countries battling it for glory, with about 40 streamers participating.

Points will be awarded based on position and kills and feed into each participating country's total points. At the end of the tournament, the total points will be calculated over each of the days, and finally, the winning team and winning region will be selected.

The points calculation will follow the standard Free Fire esports system for professional tournaments.

This showdown between Indonesia and India will feature BOOYAH! streamers and non-professional players from either of the regions.

There's something for everyone - exciting rewards for fans that tune in

BOOYAH! has left no stone unturned in ensuring that the showdown is an exciting affair for all involved. Indian viewers will have the opportunity to win Free Fire loot over the two days of the tournament broadcast.

A special time-limited event will be available to viewers who stand a chance to win drops such as Free Fire Characters, Weapon Royale Vouchers, and Astronaut Packs if they watch the event for 60 minutes.

Viewers who watch the event for 120 minutes stand a chance of winning drops such as Free Fire Uruguay and Peru Jerseys, Emotes, and more. Viewers must bind their Free Fire and BOOYAH! accounts to be eligible to claim the items they win.

That's not all. The showdown will also feature fun interactive polls. The audience can utilize the newly added voting feature to share their thoughts on who might win, who they're rooting for, and other exciting discussions about the event.

Broadcast Details

Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to broadcast on the official BOOYAH! channels of India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

BOOYAH! can be accessed via

Web-version:

https://booyah.live

Apple iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/th/app/mambet-tv/id1437961903

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mambet.tv

Free Fire can be downloaded from

iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/US/app/id1300146617?mt=8

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_US

About Garena

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, and League of Legends – in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organizer and hosts some of the world's most significant esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea's other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. The mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

For more information on Garena, please visit https://www.garena.com.

About BOOYAH!

BOOYAH! is an all-in-one platform for gaming livestreams & videos, developed and launched by Garena. BOOYAH! aims to bring the gaming community together by providing a dedicated environment for people to create their video content, mingle with like-minded people, and play games with each other.

Find out the latest on BOOYAH! at: https://www.facebook.com/booyahIN or https://www.instagram.com/booyahindia

