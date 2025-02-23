C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025 Grand Finals was held on February 22. LOUD performed exceptionally well and topped the overall scoreboard with 108 points despite not winning a single match. The team displayed consistent performance throughout seven matches and captured a strong spot. They will be aiming to keep up their rhythm on Day 2 and win the event.

Pain Gaming ensured the second rank with 97 points and one Booyah. The club exhibited magnificent performance in their last few games of Day 1 and jumped to the second spot in the overall standings. The squad won the fourth match with 26 points and made a big jump on the scoreboard.

E1 Esports grabbed the third spot with 95 points and one Booyah. The firm clinched the fifth match of the day. The team was 13 points behind the table toppers after seven matches. They will now be striving to lift the trophy on Day 2.

Overall standings of C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025 Grand Finals Day 1

Here is the total points table after C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025 Grand Finals Day 1:

LOUD - 108 points PaiN Gaming - 97 points E1 Sports - 95 points Team Solid - 94 points Corinthians - 91 points Fluxo - 88 points Alpha7 Esports - 70 points Vasco Esports - 51 points Tec Toy Cripz - 50 points NCO Gaming - 50 points Alfa 34 - 49 points SAVEX Rush - 49 points

Team Solid finished fourth with 94 points, including 42 eliminations. The team clinched a huge 29-point Booyah in the third match. Corinthians ranked fifth with 91 points and two Booyahs. The popular club bounced back after winning the last matches of the day.

Fluxo Esports, the reigning world champions, grabbed the sixth place with 88 points and one Booyah. They won the second match of the Finals with 27 points. The organisation had a great run in the Group Stage of this Free Fire event. Their main objective will now be to do better in the remaining seven matches and win this contest.

Alpha7 Esports hold the seventh spot with 70 points, including 37 eliminations. Vasco was eighth with 51 points. TEC Toy Cripz and INCO Gaming have scored 50 points each in seven matches.

Alfa 34 made a strong start to the C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025 Finals as the team won the opening match. However, they failed to maintain their pace in the next six matches. The club ranked 11th in the overall standings with 49 points. Savex Rush were at the bottom with 49 points.

