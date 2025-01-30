C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025: Teams and dates announced 

The C.O.P.A. Free Fire 2025 is all set to begin on February 1 with 16 Brazilian teams. The event will run across three days, and it will take place in three stages, including Group Stage, Relegation, and Grand Finals. Garena has reduced the total number of participants from 18 to 16 this year for the fifth edition of the tournament.

The Group Stage is scheduled for February 1 to 16, 2025. These 16 teams have been divided into four groups, and they will contest in a round-robin format. The top four teams from the overall table will earn a spot in the Finals, while the bottom 12 teams will move to the Relegation.

The second stage, named Relegation, will be played on January 17. 12 teams will play in six games, with the top eight advancing to the Grand Finals. The bottom four teams will be knocked out of the competition. The Grand Finals will be hosted on January 22 and 23.

Teams participating in C.O.P.A Free Fire 2025

Here are the 16 teams that will play in the event:

Alfa 34 Alpha7 Esports Corinthians E1 Sports Flamengo Esports Fluxo iNCO Gaming Influence Rage LOS LOUD Pain Gaming Savex Gaming Team Solid Tec Toy Cripz Vasco eSports W7M Esports

Fluxo Esports was the winner of the Free Fire World Series 2024 Global Finals after brilliant performances. The fan-favorite club had an amazing run last year and also won FFWS Brazil and SPS Season 5 LATAM Challenge. The team finished fourth in the C.O.P.A. 2024. The squad will now aim to begin the 2025 season on a positive note and win this upcoming event.

E1 Esports, too, had a good run in 2024. However, the firm did not secure any titles last year. The side earned the fourth rank in both the FFWS Global Finals and FFWS Brazil and the second position in the C.O.P.A. last year.

Corinthians had a mediocre run in 2024. The popular team was second in the SPS Season 5 Latin America Challenge. The team ranked third in the FFWS Brazil and ninth in the FFWS Global Finals. The lineup will hope to deliver improved performance in the upcoming event.

Team Solid was the winner of the C.O.P.A. 2024 and claimed seventh place in the Snapdragon Masters last year. However, the squad struggled in many tournaments and will aim to defend their title in the upcoming Free Fire event.

