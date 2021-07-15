Catch your favorite personalities and players live at the Free Fire All Stars 2021 Asia from 23 to 25 July

Catch all the action live on Facebook, YouTube and BOOYAH! across 3 game modes: Bomb Squad, Clash Squad, and Battle Royale

[Pahadi, Vasiyo, Killer, Legend07, Iconic, XMania] and [TSG, Gaming Aura, Dev Alone, Tonde Gamer, Sooneeta, Assassins Army] are among those who will be competing at the Free Fire All Stars 2021 Asia

India, 15 July, 2021 – The Free Fire All Stars (FFAS), the game’s annual international celebratory event featuring popular influencers and fan-voted players will take place in three regions: the Americas, Asia and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The FFAS 2021 will be played completely online between July and August.

The FFAS 2021 celebrates Free Fire’s community of players and content creators across the world, by bringing them together in a fun and casual event. The FFAS is an opportunity for the game’s influencers and content creators to show that they too can compete with the best pro players. This will be the first time that different Free Fire modes will be contested at an international tournament- a request from fans duly delivered!

Stars line-up revealed

For fans of Free Fire in India, expect to see pro players like Vasiyo and Pahadi competing alongside the likes of popular content creators such as TSG and Gaming Aura.

FFAS Asia broadcast details

Catch all the action from the FFAS Asia / Americas / EMEA live from 23 to 25 Jul, starting from 4:30pm GMT+5.5 on Facebook, YouTube, and BOOYAH!.

Day 1 - on 23 Jul - will see 8 teams battle it out in Bomb Squad. Teams will compete in a single elimination format. The top team from a Best of (BO) 3 map from the quarters and semis will proceed to the next round, with the finals being decided in a BO5 map.

Day 2 - on 24 Jul - will have teams competing in Clash Squad. Similar to Day 1, 8 teams will fight it out in a single elimination format: the quarters and semis being BO3 maps, while the finals a BO5 map.

Day 3 - on 25 Jul - will see the finale of the FFAS Asia. 12 teams will be competing in the Battle Royale mode across 3 maps. Teams will compete in a BO6 format, playing twice across Bermuda, Kalahari, and Purgatory.

The winning team for each day will take home US$10,000, alongside the title of FFAS Asia Bomb Squad, Clash Squad, or Battle Royale champion!

